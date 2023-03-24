Hyundai Verna launched in India

March 24, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been launched at an introductory price of ₹10.90 lakh and going up to ₹17.38 lakh. Bookings commenced last month, with deliveries to begin in the first week of April 2023.

The all-new Hyundai Verna is marginally bigger than its competitors with the length increasing to 4,535mm, giving it a segment-leading wheelbase of 2,670mm. For reference, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have a wheelbase of 2,651mm, while the new Honda City’s wheelbase is 2,600mm. The size increase also ensures that the Verna has the most boot space in the segment — 528 litres — and the segment-best width of 1,765mm, which will offer more shoulder room than its competitors.

The Verna’s launches have always been greatly anticipated ever since they introduced the distinct-looking Fluidic Verna in 2011, and this is no different. From the front and rear, the all-new Verna bears little resemblance to its predecessor. Its long, swooping lines are EV-esque, and it has an LED set-up that spans almost the entire width of the car.

The new Hyundai Verna receives dual-tone beige-black interiors and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims. The Verna also gets an ambient light strip with 64 colour options that runs across the dashboard and door trims. It has an option to change the colour according to the driving mode that’s selected.

The Verna features front AC vents that are integrated into the dashboard design with heated and ventilated front seats being segment-first. The centre console also houses climate control knobs that double up as infotainment controls. Some other features available are Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, front parking sensors and an electrochromic mirror.

Hyundai has fitted the all-new Verna with a brand new two-spoke steering wheel that has never made it to any Hyundai model previously. It houses multi-function buttons with haptic feedback. The driver’s unit can display turn-by-turn navigation with the option to select from over 10 regional languages, apart from English and Korean.

The new Hyundai Verna features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, which offers Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Valet mode and over-the-air updates for the system. This unit also supports voice commands in Hindi and English for functions such as switching on the AC, opening the sunroof, activating the ventilated seats and much more.

Hyundai is also offering new Verna owners three years of free Bluelink subscription that includes auto crash notifications, SOS calls, stolen vehicle immobilisation, geo-fencing and even a monthly health report to name a few.

The all-new Verna will come with 6 airbags, ABS and EBD as standard on all variants. However, only the top-end variant with the DCT gearbox gets all four disc brakes.

Just like the new Honda City, the Verna too is offering ADAS on some variants. It will have front and rear radar detectors along with a front camera, which is not offered by competitors. The ADAS supports the driver with features like Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, lane-keep warning and blind spot assist warning, and a safe exit warning.

The all-new Verna will be available in four trims — EX, S, SX and SX (O) — and seven colours: Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

It has two engines on offer — a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The NA petrol delivers 115hp and 144Nm and is offered with a 6-speed manual and an IVT automatic. Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency of 18.6kpl (MT) and 19.6kpl (IVT).

The turbo-petrol engine churns out 160hp and 253Nm and gets a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters as options. While this engine is more powerful, Hyundai also claims that it will be more efficient than the naturally aspirated powertrains with fuel efficiency figures of 20kpl for the manual and 20.6kpl for the DCT. Hyundai is not offering a diesel engine with the Verna.

The latter’s power figures are class-leading when compared to the Virtus, Slavia and City. The turbo GDi also comes with two exclusive colour options — Atlas White with black roof and Fiery Red with black roof.

The all-new Hyundai Verna will be produced at Hyundai’s Chennai plant and the carmaker also plans to export the sedan from here.