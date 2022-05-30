Motoring

Hyundai Creta N Line could come to India

While the launch of the Venue facelift and Venue N Line is expected in India next month, Hyundai has also begun teasing the new Creta N Line overseas. The sportier iteration of the Creta will go on sale in the South American market first and could make it to Indian shores as well.

The Creta N Line will initially go on sale in South America. Hyundai Brazil has teased the SUV on its social media and though not much has been revealed, it confirms the N Line badge on the grille. What can also be confirmed is that the Creta N Line will not be based on the facelifted Creta that is on sale in Indonesia, but the pre-facelift version that is sold in South America, Russia and India.

The Creta N Line will have more cosmetic updates. The front bumper seems to be taller with typical Hyundai N chequered flag design for the inserts; the same theme continues on the rear bumper where it also gets the same treatment.

The front grille is a tad smaller and has a design that is actually similar to the new Tucson (coming to India soon) and the facelifted Creta that is on sale in Indonesia. Apart from these styling tweaks, the Creta N Line will get different-looking alloy wheels, interior upgrades such as N Line steering wheel, unique N Line specific upholstery with red stitching and aluminium paddles, among other bits.

Hyundai’s N Line range of vehicles do not usually get any upgrade under their hood and the Creta N Line could follow the same. The SUV is sold with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the South American market, which is the same engine as the one found in the Alcazar. The Creta N Line could most likely get the same engine and gearbox option as the standard SUV sold in that respective market.

Hyundai introduced the N Line sub-brand in India with the latest i20, and the brand, according to sources, is all set to bring its first N Line badged SUV in India — based on the upcoming Venue facelift due next month. While there is no confirmation on an India launch, we see high chances of the Creta N Line making it to India sometime in the future.


