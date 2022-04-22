Honda launches 2022 model year Gold Wing Tour in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the 2022 Gold Wing Tour, which will make its way via the CBU route. This year, Honda is offering the dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox with the airbag on sale. It is priced at ₹ 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), ₹ 4,000 more than last year’s model.

This year’s bike comes in a gunmetal black for now, and the 2022 model gets a blacked-out engine, wheels and new leather seat cover.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 126hp, 170Nm, 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine, with power being sent to the rear wheel using a throttle-by-wire system. In 2021, the company also made minor tweaks to the fuel-injection system to improve the Gold Wing’s low-speed manoeuvrability.

Honda has also upgraded the Gold Wing’s DCT transmission hardware and software to improve low-speed rideability in the city. The DCT system is smoother and quieter in its operation as compared to the previous model and also gets a creep function, which makes it easier to ride in traffic.

The Gold Wing has the same electronic wizardry as the older model — traction control, cruise control and Hill Start Assist. In addition, there are also four ride modes — Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain — which can be accessed via the 7-inch TFT LCD display with eight colour models. The unit also features Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is paired to a 45-watt speaker. There are two Type-C USB ports as well to keep electronic devices charged.

The motorcycle also gets LED headlights, dual-LED fog lamps and self-cancelling indicators. Its chassis is the same as last year’s model, and employs a die-cast, aluminium frame, suspended by a double-wishbone front suspension and a preload-adjustable pro-link monoshock at the rear. The suspension is electrically adjustable, with four preload settings — rider, rider with luggage, rider plus pillion and rider with pillion and full luggage.

Honda has opened bookings for the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT with airbag option at its exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships across the country.