Hero Xoom launched in India

February 01, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Hero launches the new Xoom scooter in three variants — LX, VX and ZX — with an introductory price of ₹68,599, ₹71,799 and ₹76,699.

The Hero Xoom’s top-spec ZX variant is the only one equipped with cornering lights, which is a first for the 110cc scooter segment. Essentially, these lights illuminate the road in the direction that the scooter leans. The scooter has a gyroscopic/accelerometer sensor that sends signals to the cornering lamps once the scooter is leaned into a corner. The cornering lamps works only when the scooter is in motion.

Also exclusive to the ZX variant are features such as Hero’s XTEC Bluetooth connectivity system that enables notification alerts on the digital dash, a front disc brake and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The mid-spec VX variant too gets a digital dash (with a different backlight) but makes do without the connectivity features mentioned above. The base LX variant is the only one that gets a digi-analogue dash setup and can be optioned with a USB charger, glove box and boot light, which the other versions get as standard.

The Hero Xoom features the same 110.9cc engine as the Maestro Edge 110 and the Pleasure+, and it is also in the same state of tune. The air-cooled, single-cylinder mill churns out 8.1hp at 7,250rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5,750rpm. All variants of the Xoom are equipped with Hero’s i3s start/stop technology, which can be turned off as well.

The chassis is the same unit as Hero’s other 110cc offerings but has been tweaked specifically for the Xoom. The telescopic fork and monoshock setup is entirely new.

The VX and ZX variants come equipped with a wider 100/80-12 rear tyre, while the LX variant makes do with a 90/90-12 unit. The 90/90-12 sized front tyre stays common to all.

Seat height is an approachable 770mm and ground clearance stands at 155mm. The top-spec ZX variant is the only one to feature a 190mm front disc brake and the other two make do with a 130mm drum brake at the front. At the rear, all variants are equipped with a 130mm drum brake.

The LX and VX variants of the Xoom weigh 108kg, while the ZX weighs 109kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 5.2 litres for all three variants. Hero says the Xoom isn’t OBD-2 compliant as of now. The OBD-2 norms come into effect starting April 1, 2023.