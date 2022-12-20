  1. EPaper
Hero discontinues Xpulse 200 2V

December 20, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Team Autocar

Hero MotoCorp has axed the Xpulse 200 2V from its line-up in India, with the model being taken off the manufacturer’s website. The website only lists the 200 4V and 200T as part of the Xpulse line-up.

While Hero has not specified a reason for its discontinuation, it has most likely been taken off the shelves to streamline the Xpulse line-up and make room for the upcoming 300cc ADV that has been spotted testing recently. The Xpulse 200 4V is priced at ₹1,37,496, while the entry-level Xpulse 200T costs ₹1,24,396.

There were teasers regarding a new Xpulse 200T a few months ago, rumoured to sport the new 4-valve engine, but there has been no update on that front since then.

The two-valve Xpulse 200 was powered by a 199.6cc single cylinder engine that put out 17.8hp at 8,500rpm and 16.45Nm at 6,500rpm. These figures were down by 1.3hp and 0.9Nm in comparison to the four-valve version.

Hero is yet to comment on the discontinuation of the Xpulse 200 2V.

