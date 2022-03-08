Here comes the facelifted MG ZS EV

The refreshed MG ZS EV SUV is now in India, with prices starting at ₹ 21.99 lakh for the entry-level Excite variant, going up to ₹ 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec MG ZS Exclusive. MG India, for now, has only opened bookings for the Exclusive variant, while the Excite will be available for booking from July this year.

The biggest update on the ZS EV facelift is under its skin. The previous 44.5kWh battery pack has been swapped with a larger 50.3kWh battery pack. MG claims a range of 461km (as per ICAT) with the larger battery, which is 42km more than the 419km claimed range of the previous pack.

The ZS EV continues to be powered by a front-axle mounted electric motor that now produces 176hp and 353Nm, which means power has gone up 33hp over the previous model’s 143hp power output. MG claims the new ZS EV sprints from 0-100kph in 8.5 seconds.

The facelifted ZS EV looks more in line with the Astor. The slimmer headlamps with new LED daytime running lamp signatures and LED tail-lamps, for instance, are identical to that of the Astor. That is where the similarities end, as the ZS EV gets several EV-specific touches. The most distinct of these is a new body-coloured, blanked-off frontal section that replaces the traditional grille. The front and rear bumpers are new for the EV as well and get sporty detailing. It also gets a unique design for its 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, additions to the equipment list include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in place of the older 8.0-inch unit, and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster replacing the analogue dials. It also gets a 360-degree camera and rear drive assist feature that includes blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert.

For now, the new ZS EV is the most expensive mass-market EV currently on sale the country, and will see competition from the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric facelift in the coming months.