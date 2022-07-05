GNCAP 5-star rating to get tougher

Automotive safety watchdog Global NCAP has now introduced an enhanced testing protocol. In order to get a 5-star safety rating, all cars need to be fitted with ESC as standard, and will also be subjected to side impact protection tests. Additionally, the cars will also have to comply with pedestrian protection measures as per UN requirements.

For cars tested under GNCAP’s Safer Cars for India programme, scoring a full 5-star safety rating will now be even tougher. So far, models tested by GNCAP were subjected to a side-impact test either after scoring a 5-star rating in the frontal offset crash test or at the behest of the manufacturer. Now, the side-impact test will be mandatory for all cars and will be crucial for achieving a 5-star safety rating.

Additionally, the new norms state that even if a car scores multiple stars, but the dummy reading shows poor protection for a vital body part, it will only get one star, regardless of the overall points scored. Further, ESC and pedestrian protection equipment, as per UN requirements, will have to be standard fitment on all variants of the car for a 5-star safety rating.

The last model to be tested under GNCAP’s outgoing testing protocol was the Kia Carens which got a 3-star safety rating.

The upgraded testing protocol was originally set to be introduced in 2021, but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile,India-specific crash tests will be conducted under Bharat NCAP, which will roll out from April 1, 2023. Last month, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari approved the draft notification to introduce Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). Automobiles in India will be accorded star ratings based on their performance in crash tests factoring in the existing Indian regulations and driving conditions.

The Bharat NCAP program was first announced in 2016.