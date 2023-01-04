First Hero Vida V1 delivered in Bengaluru

January 04, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST

Hero MotoCorp has begun deliveries of its maiden electric offering, Vida V1 electric scooter, in India. The very first unit of the Vida V1 was delivered out of the Bengaluru experience centre, with the chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal, personally handing over the e-scooter.

Hero MotoCorp launched its first electric scooter, V1, via the Vida sub-brand and offers it in two variants — Plus and Pro. The V1 Plus, priced at ₹1.45 lakh, has a range of 143km, while the V1 Pro, priced at ₹1.59 lakh, has a range of 165km. The variants share most of their underpinnings and features, except for the removable battery pack. While deliveries commenced in Bengaluru, the Delhi and Jaipur experience centres will soon follow suit.

The V1 Pro not only has a larger 3.94kWh battery (compared to the 3.44kWh unit on the Plus), it also features a fully customisable riding mode. Due to its larger battery capacity, the V1 Pro weighs 125kg compared to the 124kg kerb weight of the V1 Plus.