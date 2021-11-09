Bookings for VW Taigun rocket, waiting period extended

The Volkswagen Taigun has racked up over 18,000 bookings since its launch a little over a month ago. The carmaker revealed that the SUV now has a waiting period of over two months, depending on the variant.

Volkswagen received over 12,000 pre-bookings for Taigun even before it was officially launched on September 23. What is interesting is that Taigun is doing considerably better than Skoda Kushaq, which recently crossed the 15,000 bookings mark, despite being launched three months before the Taigun.

Volkswagen also revealed that the company registered 50% growth in sales volume in October compared to the same period last year, attributing it to Taigun, although a specific sales figure was not revealed. While Volkswagen did not reveal which variant was most popular, it said both Dynamic and Performance Line variants were in demand.

Under the hood, Taigun gets two TSI turbo-petrol engine options — a 115hp, 175Nm, 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. As far as automatic gearboxes are concerned, the smaller 1.0-litre unit gets a 6-speed torque converter, while the larger 1.5-litre unit gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The midsize SUV is available in two distinct variant lines — Dynamic Line and Performance Line. The former comes in three trims: Comfortline, Highline and Topline, while the Performance Line includes two trims — GT and GT Plus. The smaller engine is offered with the Dynamic Line, while the larger engine is offered with the Performance Line variants.

The Volkswagen Taigun is priced between ₹ 10.50 lakh and ₹ 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and its rivals are the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq and Renault Duster.