BMW X4 facelift to debut in March

BMW has opened pre-bookings for the new X4 facelift in India, which can be made via BWM India’s website for ₹ 50,000. The BMW X4 facelift will go on sale in March and deliveries will take place on a first-come-first-serve basis. The new X4 debuted globally in June 2021, with a cosmetic makeover, with new features and more focus on technology. All of these updates are expected on the India-spec model as well.

The cosmetic updates on the X4 facelift make it look more in line with newer BMW SUVs, including the recently launched X3 facelift. Up front, the new X4 inevitably gets a larger kidney grille, new LED headlamps that are slimmer than before, and a reworked front bumper with sharper creases and big air vents. At the rear, the tail-lights have also been refreshed and are slimmer, with the rear bumper also being revised with sharper creases, gloss black inserts and pronounced exhaust tips.

Coming to the interior, while the design is relatively same, the new X4 gets a larger 12.35-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, up from the 10.25-inch unit on the previous X4. It gets revised AC vents, new switchgear for climate control, a revised console and a new digital instrument cluster as well.

BMW has also teased a new Black Shadow Edition of the X4 facelift that will be available in India. This will be limited in numbers and will most likely be an M Sport variant. It will come finished in an all-black shade, with blacked-out wheels, exhaust tips and more. BMW has also meted out this treatment on other models such as the 2 Series and X7 in India.

The previous iteration of the X4 was offered with three engine options in India — a 190hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel; a 265hp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel; and a 252hp, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol.

While it is expected that BMW will offer both petrol and diesel engines with the new X4, the exact configuration and specs are yet to be confirmed. Internationally, both the 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines are available in different states of tune, although we expect the 2.0-litre engines to be the mainstay in India. BMW could also launch petrol and diesel engines at different times, something the German carmaker has done with a lot of recent launches in India.

When launched, the new BMW X4 will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in the Indian market. and we expect the prices for the updated X4 to range from ₹ 60 lakh-75 lakh (ex-showroom).