BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport makes its entry

May 05, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

BMW has launched the X1 sDrive 18i M Sport trim at ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and it sits in the middle of the X1 line-up. While it shares its powertrain with the xLine trim, it does get additional features such as active seat adjustment for front passengers and a Harman Kardon-tuned sound system.

The biggest visual difference between the two X1 sDrive 18i trims is the body kit. The new trim gets an M Sport-specific body kit, which includes M-specific front and rear bumpers, gloss black slats in the kidney grilles, and M-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets blacked-out window surrounds and roof rails. The M Sport trim is also available in M Portimao Blue and Storm Bay Grey colours.

Until now, the M Sport trim was only available on the diesel X1, but now it is also available on the petrol X1. The diesel is only available with the M Sport trim, while the petrol option is available on both the xLine and M Sport versions.

Inside, the new trim gets an M Sport steering wheel with shift paddles as well as an anthracite headliner. Furthermore, the M Sport trim also gets electrical seat adjustment for the front occupants and rear seat adjustment up to 130mm.

In terms of features over the xLine trim, the M Sport gets a 12-speaker system tuned by Harmon Kardon. Common features on both trims include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen running iDrive 8 operating system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as wireless charging.

Under the hood, the two sDrive 18i trims remain the same. It gets a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 136hp and 230Nm of torque, and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. BMW claims the petrol X1 can do the 0-100kph run in 9.2 seconds, and it has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13kpl.