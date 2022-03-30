BMW, Toyota, Mercedez-Benz and Audi up their price

BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have announced a price increase across their model line-up from April 1, 2022. All carmakers have cited rising input costs as the major reason behind the hike. Several other brands had upped their price in January, citing the same reasons.

BMW said it will be increasing the ex-showroom prices of its models in India by 3.5%. The brand says, the hike will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistical cost. The price hike is, not applicable for BMW-owned Mini cars.

Toyota’s ex-showroom prices will go up by 4%. This is the carmaker’s second price hike since January 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has said prices for all its models will go up by 3% Back in January, Mercedes-Benz had increased its prices by 2% on select models.

And, Audi’s price goes up by 3% across its line-up, after having increased the price to 3% already in January.