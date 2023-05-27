BMW launches Z4 in India

May 27, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

BMW has launched the new Z4 roadster facelift in India for ₹89.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As before, the Z4 continues to be offered only in M40i spec in India, but prices have gone up by ₹4.40 lakh from the last recorded price of the pre-facelift model. With the facelift, the Z4 now gets subtle exterior and interior cosmetic updates, but remains mechanically unchanged. BMW says the Z4 will be available for deliveries from June.

The cosmetic updates to the exterior of the Z4 are rather minimal, and can be easily missed if you are not keen-eyed. The most distinct one is a new front bumper that gets redesigned, triangular air intakes at either end with a new blacked-out finish. While the central air intake and headlamps are largely unchanged, the grille also gets a new blacked-out finish with a honeycomb pattern instead of the silver finish on the pre-facelift model.

Elsewhere, in profile and at the rear, the Z4 is identical to the outgoing model, although there is a new design for the 19-inch alloy wheels. As for the fabric roof-top, BMW says it can open or close in 10 seconds at the touch of a button.

Inside, the dashboard design remains identical while there are updates to the trim and upholstery. In standard spec, the Z4 M40i gets a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrast blue stitching and piping. You also get M Sports seats and steering wheel.

Standard features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 7.0 operating system, digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, powered driver and passenger seat with memory function, dual-zone AC, connected car features, four airbags, dynamic traction control, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control and more.

BMW also claims they have improved storage space behind the seats, but it still remains a strict two-seater model. You can also opt for optional equipment such as adaptive headlamps, anthracite silver effect for the soft-top roof, Harman Kardon sound system, driving assistant, active cruise control, head-up display and parking assistant.

Under the hood, the Z4 M40i continues to be powered by a 340hp, 500Nm, 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine — the figures are unchanged from before. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending drive to the rear wheels only.

As standard, the Z4 M40i also gets an adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, M Sport differential, launch control, three driving modes and cruise control with braking function. BMW claims the Z4 M40i can sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 4.5 seconds.

The only direct rival for the BMW Z4 in India is the Porsche 718 Boxster, although the latter is more expensive with prices starting from ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom). BMW will also launch the all-new M2 Coupe in India soon.