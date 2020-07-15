BMW F 900 XR: heated grips, a wider handlebar and a host of new features

BMW recently launched its F 900 twins in India, and we got to ride them in Spain a few months ago, just before the world descended into chaos.

Where the F 900 R is the naked roadster, the F 900 XR, which you are reading about here, gets a semi-faired design that is intended to shield its rider from the elements. With a naming system following the S 1000 XR, this bike aims to offer a similar riding experience — a sporty motorcycle with just the right amount of touring abilities.

Unlike the F 750 GS, the F 900 XR runs 17-inch rims at both ends and has the same steering rake angle as the F 900 R; although, a slight fork offset has increased the trail and wheelbase a little. Now, let us get to how this bike feels.

The XR also feels noticeably smaller than some ADV bikes with the same sort of engine capacity.

Nevertheless, once aboard, you are immediately greeted by an open and relaxed riding position, with a wide handlebar and noticeably lower-set foot pegs than the naked bike.

BMW F 900 XR specifications Engine 895cc, Inline-twin, water-cooled

Max Power 105hp at 8500rpm

Max Torque 92Nm at 6500rpm

Gearbox 6-speed

Front Suspension 43mm USD fork

Front Suspension Travel (mm) 170mm

Rear Suspension Monoshock

Rear Suspension Travel (mm) 172mm

Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17

Rear Tyre 180/55 ZR17

Do not let that fool you into thinking this bike is a compromise in the corners. If anything, the XR is easier to ride fast, thanks to the extra leverage from the wide handlebar. Aside from the fact that the foot pegs kiss the tarmac a little easier, you will cover ground on the XR as fast as on the naked bike, but in much more comfort. The extra suspension travel is very well controlled, and you only really notice it under very hard braking. While the front fork is non-adjustable, our test bikes were fitted with the optional electronically adjustable rear suspension, as well as the optional pro riding modes that let you firm up the shock if you like.

With the temperature hovering at a chilly 10 C, the XR’s windscreen, hand guards and heated grips were suddenly the greatest features ever fitted to a motorcycle. The two-step adjustable windscreen does not block out every bit of the breeze, which should be nice in warmer climates. The XR also gets a more comfortable and supportive seat than the R, and that helps over long durations. The 15.5-litre fuel tank holds 2.5 litres more than the R, and this will help its touring aspirations as well.

Displacing 895cc, the new motor now makes 105hp, which is up from the 95 horsepower in the 850 and 77hp from the detuned F 750 GS engine. Performance is strong, with a meaty midrange that takes precedence over a top-end rush. Refinement levels are good, but a mild buzz starts to appear at high RPMs. The exhaust produces a deep and pleasing note, which is something to expect from these new-age parallel-twin engines and their uneven firing orders.

Like the F 900 R, this bike gets a standard 6.5-inch TFT display that is compatible with BMW’s free-to-download Connected App which lets you analyse a huge amount of ride data.

BMW has launched the F 900 XR at ₹10.5 lakh for the Standard Variant and ₹11.5 lakh for the Pro variant (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The standard bike comes with basic ABS and traction control, LED lighting and two riding modes. For the extra ₹1 lakh, the Pro variant brings in cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter and the electronically adjustable rear shock.

At this price, the BMW F 900 XR is quite unique for our market. It comes as no surprise the pricing is premium, but the F 900 XR promises to be the ideal motorcycle for someone who wants a fun, comfortable touring machine, but does not want to go down the ADV route.