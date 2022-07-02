BMW comes out with the 630i M Sport Jahre M 50 Edition

As part of its ongoing 50-year anniversary of its M Performance division, BMW has launched the 630i M Sport ‘50 Jahre Edition’ at ₹ 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The limited-edition model comes right after the brand introduced the M340i ‘50 Jahre Edition’, making the 630i the second model to join the line-up. There will be eight more ‘50 Jahre Editions’ that will enter the market, which include cars like the M4, M5, 5 Series and BMW’s SUV range.

In comparison to the standard version, the 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition gets key cosmetic changes and is exclusively available in four BMW Individual paint shades — Tanzanite Blue, Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber and Mineral White. The model will also get M emblems — at the front, rear and hub caps — inspired by the one first featured on early BMW Motorsport race cars. The emblem design features semicircles in blue, violet and red. BMW is offering the Motorsports Pack for the limited edition model, which includes a gloss black front grille, black 19-inch M alloy wheels and the key fob finished in carbon fibre and alcantara.

On the inside, the special edition 630i M sport gets Dakota leather upholstery on the sports seats and M spec seatbelts. Additionally, it has also been equipped with a two-part panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and electrically-adjustable front seats. Features also include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, Harmon Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and two 10.25-inch screens for rear passengers, which are carried over from the standard car. The brand has also equipped the car with an air suspension and driving modes as standard.

BMW has not made any mechanical changes to the powertrain and the Jahre Edition continues with the same 285hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the standard car. Paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition can accelerate from 0-100kph in just 6.5 seconds.