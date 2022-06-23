Motoring

Bajaj launches Pulsar N160 in India

Bajaj launches the Pulsar N160 at ₹ 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new Pulsar model is available in two variants — single channel ABS and dual channel ABS (₹ 1.28 lakh), and it rivals the likes of the Yamaha FZ, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Suzuki Gixxer.

Design-wise, the Pulsar N160 is near-identical to the larger Pulsar N250. The new model sports the same single LED projector headlamp — flanked by slim LED Daytime Running Lamps on either side — fuel tank, tank extensions, split seats, alloy wheels and tail-lights as the Pulsar N250. The Pulsar N160, however, gets an underbelly exhaust in place of the side-slung unit on the Pulsar N250.

In terms of colours, the single channel ABS version gets Carribean Blue, Racing Red and Techno Grey options while the dual channel ABS version – a segment first – is available only in the Brooklyn Black shade.

The Pulsar N160 is equipped with a USB charging port, a 14-litre fuel tank and a digi-analogue instrument cluster that displays the gear position, clock, fuel economy and range.

The new Pulsar N160 is powered by a new 164.82cc, 2-valve, oil-cooled, single cylinder engine that produces 16hp at 8,750rpm and 14.65Nm at 6,750rpm, sending power through a 5-speed gearbox. The new Pulsar N160 puts out 1.2hp less than the Pulsar NS160’s 160cc, 4 valve engine, but it is on par in terms of torque.

In terms of suspension, Bajaj has given the Pulsar N160 a 37mm telescopic fork up front and a mono shock at the rear. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch wheels with a 100/80-17 front tyre and a 130/70-17 rear tyre. Braking is handled by a 300mm front disc on the dual-channel ABS version and a 280mm front disc on the single channel version – both get a 230mm rear disc. The single channel version tips the scales at 152kg and the dual channel version weighs 154kg.


