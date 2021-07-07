Motoring

Price of Bajaj Dominar 250 slashed

Bajaj has slashed prices for the Dominar 250 by ₹16,500; it is now available at ₹ 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price drop comes after numerous price increases that were announced since the Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched at ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), in March 2020, which took it all the way to ₹1.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

With this revision, the Dominar 250 now sits comfortably between the ₹1.34 lakh FZ25 and the ₹1.71 lakh Gixxer 250. It also makes the Dominar 250 nearly ₹60,000 less than its big brother the Dominar 400 and a full ₹74,500 more affordable than the KTM Duke 250.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 uses an engine based on the KTM 250 Duke, but with numerous changes, including a different head design. Power stands at 27hp with 23.5Nm of peak torque. The Dominar 250 is a large and spacious motorcycle with a smooth and refined power delivery — this revised price will certainly boost its appeal.

