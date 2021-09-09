Audi opens bookings for e-tron GT in India

Audi has opened bookings for the e-tron GT in India with a launch expected later this month. The GT will be Audi’s third all-electric model for India following the launch of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback a couple of months ago.

Globally, the e-tron GT is available in two versions — a regular S version and a performance oriented RS version. However, Audi has not yet confirmed which ones are coming to India.

The standard e-tron GT quattro features a 238hp electric motor powering the front axle and a 435hp motor at the rear axle. Both motors combined produce a total 475hp and 630Nm. The top speed is 245kph, with 0-100kph achievable in 4.1sec.

For the Audi RS e-tron GT, total system output rises to 598hp and 830Nm of torque, thanks to a more powerful rear electric motor. In boost mode, power rises to 646hp, and the RS e-tron GT is capable of 0-100kph in 3.3sec, with a 250kph top speed. Both versions of the e-tron GT draw power from an 85kWh battery pack. Audi claims a range of 488km for the standard e-tron GT and 472km for the RS e-tron GT.

The e-tron GT is a four-door coupe with a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet. On the inside, the e-tron GT features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, shift-by-wire gear selector and a wide variety of driver assistance and safety systems. Unlike some newer Audis with a dual-screen setup, the e-tron GT uses traditional physical buttons for climate control.

Audi is expected to price the e-tron GT on the higher side of the luxury EV spectrum, with prices likely to start upwards of ₹ 1.6 crore (ex-showroom).

That means it will sit above the current crop of luxury EVs in India like the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. The e-tron GT will thus see competition from the Porsche Taycan expected to launch in India in 2022.