Audi launches Q7 facelift in India

Audi has launched the Q7 facelift in India with prices starting from ₹ 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV is available in two trim levels — Premium Plus and Technology.

Revealed globally in 2019, the updated Q7 gets styling updates in line with newer Audi SUVs. Notable styling updates include a larger octagonal, single-frame grille, revised Matrix LED headlamps with new-look daytime running lamps, revised bumpers and updated tail-lamps.

Changes inside are more comprehensive with a new dashboard in line with the unit in the Q8 replete with Audi’s new dual touchscreen MMI system — a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 8.6-inch touchscreen positioned lower in the centre console for climate controls. Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster continues on the Q7, though it has now been upgraded to the second-gen version. As before, the Q7 continues with a seven-seat configuration, giving it an edge over its rivals.

Moving to the equipment, the Q7 packs in a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, powered front seats with memory function, a power folding third row and adaptive air suspension. Buyers can also opt for a rear seat entertainment package from Audi’s accessories list. In terms of safety equipment, the Q7 gets eight airbags, ESC and park assist plus with 360 degree camera, among other electronic aids, and also features lane-keep assist with steering intervention.

Under the hood, the Q7 facelift gets a new 340hp, 500Nm, 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, driving all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The engine also boasts of a 48V mild-hybrid system that enables the engine to be turned off for up to 40 seconds when coasting. Audi claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 5.9 seconds, with top-speed rated at 250kph.