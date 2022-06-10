Apple to redesign CarPlay, new version to launch next year

Apple has recently announced a complete redesign of CarPlay that will enable it to control core car features. Since its launch in 2014, Apple CarPlay has been an important function that allows users to play music, navigate and make calls by connecting their iPhones to their vehicle’s infotainment system.

The need to integrate core car functions with CarPlay apparently came about after a few Apple users complained that they had to exit CarPlay to access the climate control and other car-related functions.

The design change means larger screens on cars. CarPlay would also add support for widgets and other functionality to the instrument cluster so users don’t strain their necks.

Apple also says that this has been designed for varying screen sizes and will first be adopted by major global automakers by 2023.

With cars increasingly being festooned with screens for most functions, Apple CarPlay can take control of those screens and display climate settings, navigation and even fuel and speedometer readings in a thematic format. It can replicate most of the items from the infotainment onto the instrument cluster, over and above traditional readings like engine rpm, speedometer and fuel/battery levels.

This deeper integration, Apple hopes, will help vehicle users control the radio, set directions or even change the climate settings directly through CarPlay. This would also help people who are not well versed with the readings that cars display.

Currently, the list of carmakers that will support the redesign are limited to Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Acura, Audi, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Polestar, Nissan, Renault, Lincoln and Ford.