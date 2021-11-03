All-electric BYD e6 MPV comes to town

BYD has launched the all-electric e6 MPV in India priced at ₹ 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) with a 7kW charger costing an additional ₹ 45,000. For now, the MPV is available only as a commercial vehicle though there are plans to offer the e6 to private buyers in the future.

The BYD e6 is a five-seater electric MPV that is built on the carmaker’s e-Platform. The MPV has a 71.7kWh lithium iron phosphate battery paired with a 95hp, 180Nm electric motor. The MPV has a top speed of 130kph and is capable of regenerating energy from as low as 2kph.

While the e6’s performance figures might not be impressive, especially considering its price point, the MPV is tuned more for efficiency. BYD claims a single charge can provide a combined WLTC tested range of up to 415km — not to be confused with the more rigorous WLTP test cycle. This number increases to 520km per charge on the WLTC city cycle. The MPV also supports DC fast charging that allows it to charge from 30-80% in 35 minutes.

The e6 MPV comes with LED daytime running lights, LED rear tail-lights, leather seats, 6-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and a CN95 air filtration system.

While the official dimensions for the Indian model have not been disclosed yet, it is expected to be similar to that of the e6 sold abroad. The international e6 measures 4.69m in length — it sits halfway between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (4.39m long) and Kia Carnival (5.11m). What BYD India has confirmed is that the e6 has 580 litres of boot space.

For the e6, BYD India is keen to offer customers a vehicle warranty of three years/1,25,000 km, battery cell warranty of eight years/5,00,000 km and a motor warranty of eight years/1,50,000 km.

To start with, the e6 MPV will only be offered in eight cites — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Chennai.