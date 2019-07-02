A super-stylish SUV

In its latest generation, the GLS has adopted Mercedes’ latest SUV family look, moved to a new platform and grown in size and luxury as well. Mercedes has gone so far as to call it the ‘S-class of SUVs’ . We travelled to the US to get behind the wheel of this new 5.2m-long behemoth and see just how much the company has upped its game.

The outgoing GLS was never lacking in the luxury department; in this new one, it feels far better integrated. The dashboard looks nothing like the ones from Merc’s sedan range, and interior quality and the materials used are top notch. The centre console features the usual control layout for various vehicle functions. The plush, leather-wrapped front seats offer a wide array of adjustments like heating, cooling and massage functions.

But a true luxury car, especially in the Indian context, does its best work in the second row. For the second row, you can have one of three seat options, all of which are power-adjusted and folding. The most basic is a regular three-seat bench, which is very comfy. Then there’s the option of a pair of captain chairs, which also offer a good amount of comfort and adjustment. Lastly, there’s the full-on split bench with a centre console

Like most big SUVs, it’s a bit of a climb-and-duck situation getting into the third row, but once you’re in place, this comes close to being the most spacious and comfiest third-row around. It also gets dedicated speakers, charging ports, cup holders and even the option of their own fifth climate ‘zone’ for the air conditioner.

Boot space is also aplenty — 355 litres with all rows up and a mammoth 2,400 litres with the second and third rows folded.

We got to drive a range of models, including the V8 petrol mild-hybrid GLS 580, along with the six-cylinder GLS 450 and 400d. We are likely to get the six-cylinder models initially, so let’s focus on the latter two.

The GLS 450 petrol we drove used a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six that makes 367hp and 500Nm of torque paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system providing an additional 22hp and 250Nm torque. I say ‘the one we drove’ because the Indian GLS 450 could continue with the old-gen 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol; but we’ll just have to wait and see.

The new straight-six is quite rev-happy, under relaxed driving it remains silent; and just when you think it might not have enough power for a car this big, the electric boost comes in to nudge you gently forward. From 0-100kph is dealt with in the claimed 6.2sec, which is super-quick for what is an ‘entry-level’ engine.

Moving to the straight-six diesel engine, it feels much better suited to a vehicle this big. In the GLS 400d, the unit makes 330hp and 700Nm of torque, and all that torque is available from as early as 1,200rpm. Again, however, it remains to be seen if we get the 400d or the lower-tuned 350d with 286hp and 600Nm of torque.

Mercedes: GLS 450 / GLS 400d Length (mm): 5207mm

5207mm Width (mm): 1956mm

1956mm Height (mm): 1823mm

1823mm Boot Capacity (Lts): 355-2400 litres

355-2400 litres Engine: 2999cc, 6cyls, turbo-petrol / 2925cc, 6 cyls, turbo-diesel

2999cc, 6cyls, turbo-petrol / 2925cc, 6 cyls, turbo-diesel Power: 367hp at 5500-6100rpm (+22hp E-boost) / 330hp at 3600-4000rpm

367hp at 5500-6100rpm (+22hp E-boost) / 330hp at 3600-4000rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1600-4500rpm (+250Nm E-boost) / 700Nm at 1200-3000rpm

500Nm at 1600-4500rpm (+250Nm E-boost) / 700Nm at 1200-3000rpm Gearbox: 9-speed automatic

At first encounter, the GLS feels its size. Though the power assistance takes away any effort from steering, you’re always watching your mirrors and peering around A-pillars while trying to manoeuvre at low speeds. However, as you pick up pace, the electronics do an incredible job of disguising its bulk. All thanks to E-ABC (Active Body Control) which, with the help of the 48V electrical system, can control each wheel’s suspension independently to maintain a flat and composed ride at high speeds and in corners.

Space was never an issue in the GLS, and in this new SUV, you’re once again treated to one of the best third rows in the business and a sizeable boot as well. It’s the luxury that’s the real draw this time around, and though it’s not quite as good as an S-class, it comes close.

Expect the new SUV to arrive in India sometime in early 2020; and while it will be locally assembled, we expect it to cost around ₹1.0-1.2 crore (ex-showroom).