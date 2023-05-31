MG Gloster Blackstorm launched in India

May 31, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

MG Motor India launches the Blackstorm edition of its premium SUV — Gloster.

The dimensions of the Gloster remain unchanged with a length of 4,985mm, a width of 1,926mm and height of 1,867mm. However, the exterior gets a new look for this edition. MG has opted for the popular all-black look that has worked well for other manufacturers such as Tata Motors’ ‘Dark Edition’, Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Black Edition’ and Volkswagen’s ‘Deep Black Pearl’ to name a few.

The Gloster Blackstorm comes in two paint options, Metal Black and Metal Ash, with black elements for the roof rails, tail-lamp and headlamp housing, the window trim and the fog lamp housing. Even the alloy wheels get the Blackstorm treatment to complete the overall look.

Apart from getting a black treatment, the exterior also features the use of red accents on headlamps, brake calipers, front and rear bumpers and even on the wing mirrors.

The interior, too, gets the black-and-red treatment, with an all-black interior upholstery and red accents on the steering and dashboard. The Gloster Blackstorm edition comes with all the bells and whistles that are offered on the regular Gloster. These include a 12-way adjustable driver’s seat, eight-way adjustable passenger’s seat, a dual panoramic sunroof and a host of safety features including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that is present on other models of the Gloster, lane-change assist and adaptive cruise control.

Gloster Blackstorm will be available in 6 and 7-seater options. The 6-seater layout features six captain seats, while the 7-seater features a bench for the third row.

The regular Gloster will also get an 8-seater variant, which is expected to have a bench in the middle and last row.

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition continues with the same powertrain with no bump in performance. The 2WD version gets the 163hp, 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel engine, while the 4WD variant gets the 218hp, 2.0-litre twin turbo-diesel engine. Both of these engines are mated to an 8-speed gearbox, but the 4WD gets a drivetrain-equipped with a BorgWarner transfer case with a shift-on-fly system.

The price of the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition starts at ₹40.3 lakh for the 6-seater and 7-seater 2WD variants, while the price of the 6 or 7-seater 4WD sets you back by ₹43.08 lakh. The prices are higher than the top-spec 7 or 8-seater Savvy variant, which retails for ₹41.77 lakh.