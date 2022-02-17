2022 Women’s World Car of the Year awards category winners announced

The Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) has announced the winners in six individual categories. The winners will now compete for the crown of the Best Car of the Year, the results for which will announced around March 8 — International Women’s Day.

In this twelfth edition of the WWCOTY awards, the Peugeot 308 has won in the Urban Model category. Kia Sportage has been adjudged as the best Family SUV, while the BMW iX has won top honours for Large SUV. The Audi e-tron GT is the Performance Car of the Year, while the Mustang Mach-E and Jeep Wrangler 4xe have won in the Large Car and 4x4 categories, respectively.

In total, 65 cars were in the running for the 2022 awards, of which individual category winners have been announced. All the models taken into consideration were launched in 2021.

An official statement from the WWCOTY group says the cars were tested on various parameters, including safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.

The Women’s World Car of the Year jury comprises a group of female motoring journalists. Currently, 56 women, from 40 countries, are a part of the team.