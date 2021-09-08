Motoring

2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 dirt-bikes foray into Indian roads

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 KX250 and KX450 dirt-bikes in India at a price of ₹ 7.99 lakh and ₹ 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

While the prices may seem rather exorbitant against the displacement figures of these machines, one must keep in mind that these are purpose-built bikes ready-to-hit a dirt track. The KX250 uses a 249cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine while the KX450 uses a larger 449cc, single-cylinder mill.

Their rates are also not too different from prices in the UK or USA where the KX450 costs the equivalent of ₹7 lakh.

These motorcycles are not street-legal either, so there is no registration, tax or insurance amount to pay. What this means is that the ex-showroom price is also the on-road price. Nevertheless, both bikes see a sizeable price hike over their predecessors. The KX250 is ₹ 56,000 more expensive than the KX250F that was offered earlier while the KX450 is now ₹ 80,000.

