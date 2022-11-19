200 Kia EV6’s delivered since launch

November 19, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Kia has delivered a total of 200 EV6 electric crossovers in India, which is double of what was planned for the year initially. Due to the growing demand, Kia is planning to further increase the allocation of the EV6 in India and clear the maximum pending deliveries this year. The exact number of additional allocations has not been revealed yet.

Kia claims to have received 355 bookings for the EV6 even before its launch and the carmaker continues to receive additional orders. The EV6 is Kia’s flagship EV and its first electric model for India. It was launched at a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh and deliveries commenced last month.

The EV6 for India is available only with the 77.4kWh battery pack. In the single-motor, rear-wheel drive guise, it makes 229hp and 350Nm, while in the all-wheel drive, dual-motor guise, it makes 325hp and 605Nm. The EV6 has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 708km and it is compatible with 350kW DC fast chargers.

The EV6 is based on the Hyundai Group’s e-GMP platform that also underpins the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover, its future rival. In our market, the EV6 currently takes on the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The EV6 is Kia’s only electric model in the Indian market. However, the carmaker is working on a mass-market, India-centric EV, which is due by 2025.

Kia is also building on the fast charging network in India. In July, the carmaker installed a 150kW charger at its Gurugram dealership and, in August, it installed an even faster 240kW charger at its Kochi dealership. Kia India has plans to install 15 more 150kW chargers in 12 cities.