Weekend events in Bengaluru

Team MetroPlus August 05, 2022 07:46 IST

Dance explorations

Nrityanidhi will present its dance choreography Asmi - I am - I Am The Divine. The dance has travelled to San Francisco, the Nanning Festival (China), Paris and India. the dance talks about finding oneself. The dance will feature Sufi music, accompanied with the sound of ghungroos, and choreography in Kathak. Donor passes are available on bookmyshow.

The event will be held on August 7 at 6 pm at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

Concert

Attend a concert titled Back in The Mood, which will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Presented by Kiara of Performing Arts, the evening will feature horal hits, tributes to stars such as Elvis Presley, Ed Sheeran and Adele to name a few. Directed by Wendy M Dickson and Tina Dickson Franco, the event will be held on August 5 and 6. Tickets on Paytm Insider and Lusitania.

Call 9538306291 for details.

For some music

Indiranagar SOCIAL presents Jackfruit Dance party, featuring Twokid Wickid, Nik, Chan & Skye on August 5 at 7.30 pm. The genre presented will be House and Disco Music. Tickets for the concert are available on Insider.in Gear up for the Gordon’s SOCIAL Sunday sundowner X Afterworx, which will be held at Koramangala Social on August 7, 4 pm onwards. There will be techno music, featuring Midnight Traffic, Chaz, Delika, Kala Namak. Tickets for this is available on Insider.in *** Raksha Bandhan special Magnolia Bakery introduces a range of desserts for Raksha Bandhan. From a mini chocolate ganache cake, sea salt pecan loaf bar and brownie to a banana cake pudding and more, they will all be available between August 8 and 14. *** Odissi dance Madhulita Mohapatra will present an Odissi dance recital on August 8 at 6.15 pm. The venue will be the JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar. The dance recital is a part of the Kinkini Nrithyothsava — a national festival of classical dances, which will be on from August 7 to 11. The dance fest is open to all. *** Taco treats Head towards Sanchez, UB City for an evening of Taco and Tequila pairing on August 9, 7 pm onwards. There will be tacos, tequila, mezcal and Mexican cocktails to savour. The evening will feature brand ambassador of the World of Tequila Program in India, Dushyant Tanwar who will be joined by Harry Simon Peter and Chef Vikas Seth. *** A lunch menu Dig into this special menu at Hard Rock Cafe, which offers you dishes such as buffalo slider, classic club sandwich, mushroom and Swiss burger and more. The menu will be on till August 13, for lunch only and is priced at ₹ 399 and above. *** Watch a play The play Arundhati, written and directed by V Balakrishnan and presented by Theatre Nisha will be staged at Swastika School of Dance and Music, Jakkur. The play is a tribute to Girish Karnad and was shortlisted for the Sultan Padamsee Playwright Award- 2020. It is open to those aged 16 years and above. Tickets and details on bookmyshow



