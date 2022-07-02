Sujatha Venkatesh, a Bharatanatyam dancer and the founder of Omkara School of Indian Dance in Geneva, Switzerland, will host a community event called Prakriti-Omkara. This will be held on July 3 at 4.30 pm at Seva Sandan, Malleswaram. The event features Bharatanatyam performances by established dancers such as Praveen Kumar and Padmini Upadhya with eminent speakers Vijay Thiruvady (naturalist and environmentalist), Vani Murthy (composting enthusiast and urban farmer) and Young scholar, Arjun Bharadwaj.

The aim is “to give back and target the climate crisis among other issues in the community of Malleswaram”.

Details on omkara-dance.com.

***

Dance fest

Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents ‘Samarpana’, an evening of Odissi dance performances. They will perform on July 3 at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, at 7.30 pm.

Conceptualized by Sharmila Mukerjee, Samarpana will showcase original choreographies and a few classic compositions by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, the main architect of Odissi dance.

Tickets are available on bookmyshow

***

It will be instrumental

Chirag Katti will give a sitar recital at Windmills Craftworks on July 2 at 9.30 pm. He will be accompanied by Harmish Joshi (saxophone), Dharmesh Maru (keyboard), Hansel Dias (bass), Siddharth Nagarajan (drums) and Rupak Dhamankar (tabla).

Call 088802 33322 or go to bookmyshow for your tickets and details.

***

Donut time

Mad Over Donut has come up with a ‘Back to School’ offer. Through the month there will be a 15% discount for students. To avail this offer, students have to present their Student ID or applicable coupons and relish the donuts at a discount.

The offer is valid till July 31 at all Madoverdonuts outlets.

***

Designer wear

Kirans, a brand from Bengaluru that has been creating Indian wear for women for four decades, is having its clearance sale. The sale is on at Safina Plaza till July 3 from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

There will be tops, pants-kurtis and more.

***

Summer treats

Beat the heat with Mamagoto’s new Summer Unwind Menu, which will be on till July 31. The menu offers drinks like pink ice tea, summer mango twist or mama’s melon punch and more and will be available through the day.

Mamagoto, in HAL, can be contacted on 8884498760

***

Dhaba bites

Tickle your appetite with the new Garmi Diyan Chuttiyaan Menu by Dhabha Estd 1986 Delhi, in Indiranagar. The menu will be on till July 31 and offers you traditional Indian spices and flavours with dishes like chene ki chaat, pudina murg tikka, highway mutton curry or hari mirch ki tarkari among others.