Presenting events in Bengaluru this weekend

Ranga Shankara presents Music as Medicine by Shailaja Srinath on June 11 at 5.30 pm. The event, which is a part of the RS Connect, is being organised in assocation with Indian Music Experience. Shailaja is a classical singer and a wellness researcher. Trained under Malathi Narasimhamurthy and Nagamani Srinath, Shailaja has performed at numerous venues and festivals including the Dussehra Festival.

Entry is free, call 26493982 for details.

***

Laugh out loud

Sumit Anand will present his stand up act at Fox in the Field, Whitefield, on June 11 at 5 pm and 8.30 pm. Go to https://bit.ly/3x3IkJq for tickets.

***

Farmers Market

Bangalore Creative Circus has curated an exciting group of farmers and producers, who will sell fresh fruits, vegetables as well as homemade bread, jams, dips, ferments, and more!

The market, an initiative to connect buyers to the source, will be held at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Suburb. Besides this, there will also be an arts and crafts corner for children. The event will be held on June 12, between 11 am and 3 pm.

***

Watch a film

Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb, will screen a documentary film Villages of Garo Hills, by Abhishek Udaykumar. The film talks about the farmers in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya. It was filmed with the support of BAKDIL, an NGO in Meghalaya.

The film will be screened on June 11 at 5 pm and 8 pm and will be followed by a Q&A session. Tickets, priced at ₹ 75 are available on https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

***

Get set to rock

Supermoon ft. Arjun Kanungo will perfrom on June 12 at the Club XU, The Leela Palace. Known as the popstar of India and youth heartthrob Arjun will present songs like ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’, ‘La La La La’, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Fursat’, and songs from his trending tracks Barsaat and Ilzaam from his recently released album Industry.

***

Lifestyle expo

Hi Life exhibition, which is on at The Lalit Ashok, concludes on June 12. It is open from 10 am to 8 pm and features .

From wedding ensembles, designer apparels and jewellery to fashion and home accessories, furnishing concepts and new age art, you will find it all under one roof.

***

Free will and friendship

Nick Payne’s Constellations is a play about free will and friendship and also about quantum multiverse theory, love, and honey. The play, directed by Samragni Dasgupta, features Sreya Muthukumar and Sanjna Banerjee. The play will be staged on June 12 at Lahe Lahe. Tickets on bookmyshow.com

***

Art works

Vasantha Art Gallery (VAG), at Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall presents “Kalpa” — a duration of time covering a complete cosmic cycle from the creation to the dissolution of a world system. The exhibition features the works of artist Bodhi Selvam and A Mathew Raj. It will be on till the end of June and is open from 11 am to 7 pm.

VAG is at Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, Opposite RMZ Infinity Techpark, Swamy Vivekananda Road.