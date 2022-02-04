Gaurav Gupta’s six brides

This seems to be the season for enchanted forests, what with Rahul Mishra, and now, Gaurav Gupta, looking at magical groves for inspiration. In Gupta’scase, it also heralds something new for his label - full-blown bridal couture. Six distinctivelehengas showcasethree-dimensional motifs on swathes of jewel-encrusted fabric and the most fantastical creatures. There is ornate zardozi, pearls, silk and velvet, glass beads... art nouveau meets Renaissance, you say?

Shot in Jaisalmer, the capsule collection may be a sign of more to come from this Central Saint Martins alumnus.

“Each lehenga is a multi-layered embroidered painting expressing different forms of fantasy. Explorative and layered embroideries breathe life into peacocks that look as though they are in motion. We have an obsession with blending culture and art forms. Designs that are almost rhythmic so that the eye doesn’t stop at one place, there is science hidden behind this art. It is an extreme couture process wherein we rework a single artwork multiple times which follows endless exploration and attention to detail,” Gupta informs.

The palette celebrates red, teal, blush pink and fuchsia and like hisnew-concept lehengas and sari-gowns with architectural cuts in the past,will find many takers.