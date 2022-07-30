Events in Bengaluru

Team MetroPlus July 30, 2022 15:34 IST

A play

Kajaana will stage the play Chitte, directed by Krishna Murthy Kavathar on August 1 at 4 pm at Kalagrama Mallathalli. The play features Gokula Sahrudaya, a class seven student, who is the sole actor in this play.

This is the 50th show and has organised by Sharadha Pratishtana. Call 9110288852 for details.

***

Theatre workshop

There will be a theatre workshop by V Balakrishnan, titled Act before you think. It will be held on August 7 from 10 am to 1 pm at Swastika School of Dance and Music, GKVK Layout, Jakkur. The workshop is open for both the uninitiated and the practitioner.

Fee is ₹ 1,000. Dial 9886334046 to register.

***

Flavours of the South

Gear up for a special culinary showcase by chef Chalapathi Rao at CUR8. Called the Cuisines of South India this menu will be on till July 31 with a grand Sunday brunch. The highlights of the brunch will be kalan melagu perrati, kozhi varuval, vendakka mulakittathu, mulakkada mamsam and coconut milk pulao.

Call 91 7619146004 for details.

***

A book and a conversation with a star

Nautanki Saala and Other stories by Mohua Chinappa (OakBridge Publishing) will be launched at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on July 31 at 5.30 pm. Veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha, Bharathi Pradhan and Anurag Chauhan (Founder of Humans for Humanity) will be in conversation with the author. The book is an anthology that shares real stories of women (and men) that the author has met over the last four decades. Call 9886666687 for details. *** Art Muthu Ganapathy Art Exhibition, which is on at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, concludes on July 31. It is a maiden and a solo exhibition-and-sale of contemporary art by 90-year-old Muthu Ganapathy. The exhibition is open for viewing between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm. *** An ode to soldiers The National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Maya films and Metamorphes Foundation commemorates the 23rd anniversary of “Operation Vijay ‘‘. It is a part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022. In this context, NGMA Bengaluru, has scheduled three documentary film screenings, which concludes on July 31 at 4 pm. Call 080-22342338. *** Sunday sundowner at Social Gordon’s SOCIAL Sunday sundowner X Junket presents Koramagala SOCIAL Film, Watashi, Rasa, XS & Skye — on July 31, 4 pm onwards. Here is a brief introduction to the DJs and musicians — Film a.k.a. Sanil Sudan is a 34-year-old New Delhi-based DJ, producer and curator. Watashi has a penchant for creating dark soundscapes and influences varying from punk-rock, metal to the UK underground. Rasa has an affinity for exploring eccentric sounds that assist her pursuit to curate selections. XS — producer, DJ Anmol Bhat and Skye, who started his career as a resident DJ in 2016 complete the round-up. *** Just vegan Vegans are in for a treat with the Monsoon Edition of Namu Recommends Vegan Market – a two-day vegan market, which will feature over 60 vegan and sustainable brands from across the country. Founded by organic food evangelist, Namu Kini, the event serves as platform to connect the growing sustainable, ethical and vegan curious population. There will be plant based food, dairy-free cheese, cruelty-free make up and personal care products, artisanal coffee, hemp products, vegan chocolates and desserts to name a few. The event will be held on July 30 and 31 at the Bangalore International Centre, Indiranagar. Reality on canvas Art Houz, Palace Road-Vasanthnagar, presents “Pichumani Re-imagined Reality” — a solo show by Vijay Pichumani. The show concludes on August 6 and is open for viewing from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. Vijay is a Chennai-based artist, whose works foregrounds a strong connect with Gaia, mother earth or nature.



