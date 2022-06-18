Events in and around Bengaluru

Sessions over Saluds

Salud Beverages launches its first ever Salud Sessions IP with DJ Sa at Raahi Neo Kitchen and Bar on June 18, 8pm onwards. Tickets are priced at ₹ 499.

A popular DJ in India, SA pushes the boundaries of hip hop/trap with a mix of house music. He has redefined the genre for the urban Indian youth and is known to get a party going. Besides this, Salud Sessions Vol . 5 was released on June 17, in association with Junket Management. It is available for pre-order exclusively on Beatport.

Mango mania

Ranga Shankara hosts the Mango Party where just one thing happens – eating mangoes! All mango fans can head towards Ranga Shankara on June 19, 2pm, with a kilo of any variety of mango and bond with others over the king of fruit. The Cafe at Ranga Shankara will also serve mango delicacies, with a cooking session on how to make mango kesari, with chef A Chandrashekhar. This will be followed by a special edition of RS Connect’s art workshop for children by theatre-maker Sananda Mukhopadhyaya.

Entry is free, call 26493982.

Watch a play

Bangalore Little Theatre will stage The Middle Class Gentleman, a comedy about a social-climbing middle-class merchant, Monsieur Jourdain. Directed by Shubham Srivastava, it will be staged at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield on June 18 and 19 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Yoga day special

There will be an event called Pawga at Justbe Resto Cafe as part of the International Yoga Day special, where you can do yoga with your pets. The event is scheduled for June 21 at 6.30 pm.

For tickets and registration visit pawgapetsyoga.com

Queer-movie night

Head to Social, Indiranagar for a Queer Movie Night. Curated by Mitali Bhasin, the screening is on June 18, 7 pm. Entry is free but you need to register on Insider.

Donuts for dads

Mad over Donuts has curated a ‘Box of Happiness’ with a customised messages and the Bite Box for Father’s Day. These can be pre-ordered till June 18 and are available at all Mad Over Donuts outlets till June 19.