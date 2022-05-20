Dance, music, books and more

Team MetroPlus May 20, 2022 18:03 IST

An evening of music

Ranga Shankara presents an evening of music, featuring Rakes Dath and Manu Shrivastava from the Brainbow Band. Called A Brainbow Trip!, the event is scheduled for May 21 at 5.30 pm. The event is a part of the Saturday’s RS Connect and is organised in collaboration with Indian Music Experience. Entry is free. Call 2649 3982 for details30 pm

Entry: Free

Ranga Shankara also organises AHA!, its children’s theatre festival and has called for performers for Ranga Shankara production: A devised play for toddlers (open for children aged between two and five years). It will be directed by Sananda Mukhopadhyaya and the auditions will be held in the form of a workshop from May 23 to 24.

Log on to programming@rangashankara.in to register.

A lit fest Alliance School of Liberal Arts two-day event, Alliance Literary Festival (ALF), concludes on May 21 at 9 pm. The event will be held at Alliance University, Anekal and this year features eminent people such as Shashi Tharoor, Barkha Dutt, Tony Joseph, Rahul Pandita, Pratibha Nandakumar, Vasudhendra, Manu S Pillai and Usha Uthup. Log on to www.allianceliteraryfestival.com for details and registrations. *** Dance extravaganza Left Foot Right Danceworks, which promotes contemporary, Jazz and street dance forms, presents Dance Alloy 2022 will host a show featuring 11 dance companies and 150 artistes. The festival is based on the theme of Artistic perspective in Pandemic. The fundraiser will be held on May 21 at 7 pm at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. For details and registrations, log on to insider.in *** Book launch Champaca will launch author Ashwin Prabhu book, Classroom with A View, published by Tara Books. The event will be held at Champaca on May 21 at 5 pm and the author will be in conversation with Venkatesh Onkar, who has been a teacher and works with the Centre For Learning. Log in to champaca.in *** Celebrating folklore The Indian Music Experience Museum, Bangalore presents Solega Spotlight: A celebration of Solega bird folklore. It will feature performances by three generations of women from Biligirirangan Hills and a talk on Solega knowledge of birds by Dr. Samira Agnihotri. The event will be held on May 22 at Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar at 5.30 pm. Tickets on bookmyshow.com *** Comedy act Get set for an evening of laughter, featuring actor/stand-up comedian Sunil Grover. He will perform in Bengaluru on May 22 at Algorithm by Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, at 7.30 pm. Tickets on bookmyshow and Paytm Inside. *** Song and music Celebrating the women of Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal and other Hindustani semi classical forms, O Gaanewali, will be an evening of mehfil, baithak style. It will be held on May 22 at 11.30 am. Written and conceptualised by Avanti Patel, former top 9th finalist on the 10th season of Indian Idol, O Gaanewali will features singers such as Rutuja Lad, Avanti, Akshay Jadhav and Dnyaneshwar Sonawane. The show is directed by Meghana AT and Mallika Singh, managed by Wide Wings Media Team O Gaanewali and will be held at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Suburb. Tickets: https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus *** Art and installations It is called City Scripts: An Urban Writings Festival concludes on May 22. Hosted by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), it is packed with workshops, conversations, book launches, walks, art installations and photo exhibitions and is presented by Max Mueller Bhavan and is on at Inidian Institute of Human Settlements, Sadashiva Nagar.



