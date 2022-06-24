Bengauluru this weekend

Team MetroPlus June 24, 2022 20:10 IST

Dance drama

Gear up to watch a Kuchipudi dance drama, which will be staged at Seva Sadan Auditorium, Mallesharam on June 29 at 6 pm. Titled Nandanar Charitam, it is conceived, choreographed and directed by Acharya Deepa Narayanan Sashindran. The event is open to all.

***

Of clubs and memberships

Lulu Group India launches the ‘Lulu Signature Club’, a premium paid membership programme in Bengaluru. Customers can purchase four different membership plans to enjoy a plethora of benefits from premium brands, as well as relish 5-star services and rewards.

The programme was launched in Global Malls by Celebrity Chef Sihi Kahi and Fahaz Ashraf (regional director, Lulu Group International). Members can shop using the preloaded cards at Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect at any store PAN India.

***

A pride brunch

LUSH, an all-day dining restaurant at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel presents Pride Brunch. There will be live counters , cocktails and more. The menu will be available on June 26 between 12.30 pm and 4 pm. There will be a 50% discount for the LGBTQ community. *** A ‘pawsome’ evening Take your pets to Bengaluru Pupper Party 3.0, which will host the Pet Fed — a carnival for pets and pet lovers. The event will be held on June 26 at BIRA91 Limited Release Taproom, Koramangala from 4 pm to 7 pm. Pets will also get a complimentary basic health checkup from Cessna Lifeline. Seating is limited and entry fee is ₹ 399. Tickets on bit.ly/bpp26jun *** Belly dance Nrityakosh company presents Safar-E-Raqs, a theatrical belly dance production. The dance is a collaborative effort between Nrityakosh Dance Company and veteran belly dancers in Bengaluru. Around 40 belly dancers will be a part of this production, which will be presented at BIC, Domlur on July 2 at 5 pm. Tickets, priced at ₹ 450, will be available on Insider.in *** Its a dance theatre Sag Mal is a dance theatre piece, which is about ‘communication without words’. The event is for children aged two years and above. Two dancers and a musician will narrate stories about different characters, identities and animals using minimalist means. It will be presented by Ceren Oran on June 27 at 5.30 pm at Ranga Shankara. The event is a collaboration between Max Mueller Bhavan and Ranga Shankara. Tickets, priced at ₹ 200 will be available on bookmyshow and the venue. *** Music medley Chirag Todi and Heat Sink will perform at Windmills Craftworks, Whitefields, on June 24 and 25. The evening will feature pop, jazz, funk and rock. The performers will be Chirag Todi (guitar), Protyay Chakraborty (vocals/violin), Meera Desai (vocals), Raag Sethi (bass), Pritul Chauhan (drums) and Nayan Kapadiya (keys). Tickets on Bookmyshow *** Watch a play Kathputliyan Theatre will stage the play Aadhe Adhure, which deals with dysfunctional families in urban india. Written by the Late Mohan Rakesh, the play is directed by Zafer Mohiuddin. The play will be staged on June 26 at Alliance Francaise at 4.30 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹ 200 and will be availble at the venue.



