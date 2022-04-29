Bengaluru’s weekend cultural buzz

Cooking time

If you enjoy cooking then this one is for you. You can now cook with Nidhi Nahata at Justbe Resto Cafe on April 30, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

She will share her ‘tips and tricks’ and also have a Q&A session, besides sharing recipes for healthier soups, smoothies, salads, starters, main course and dessert.

Fee is ₹ 2000 and you can call 88841 63061 / 7353773695 for details.

***

A cocktail unwind

Head towards Sanchez, in Indiranagar and UB City, to beat the heat with their range of summer coolers. They have come up with a special cocktail menu, which includes The Mexican Zombie, Grenadine and Bitters and Triple Sec to name a few, which will be available till May 8 between 11.30 am and 11.30 pm.

***

Musical night

Attend a music concert, featuring Carnatic classical singer R Chandani Garthikere, Shree Parashuram (keyboard) and Shree Karthik Bhat (tabla). The trio will present some rare bhavageethe, vachana, patriotic songs and dasara pada at this Saturday’s RS Connect at Ranga Shankara. Entry is free.

The venue is Ranga Shankara, May 30, 5.30 pm. Call 2649 3982 for details.

**

Meditate!

Justbe Holistic Studio, Sadashivanagar, will host its first edition of ‘The Art of Reconnecting With Yourself’, which will feature the Vipassana form of meditation.

Conducted by Nidhi Nahata, the session will be held from May 1 onwards, from 7.30 am to 8.30 am (advanced), 8.45 am to 9:15 am (beginners). The classes are free, connect with 7353773695 / 9513804561 for details.

***

An ode to Jazz

The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), Bengaluru, presents an evening of Jazz. It will feature the Life and Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda - The Jazz Swamini, which will be presented by Joey van Leeuwen.

The event will be held on May 1 at 5.30 pm at IME Performance Theater. Entry is free.

***

DJ night

DJ/VJ/ reality TV judge Nikhil Chinapa will take the deck at Gawky Goose, Murgesh Palya, on May 1 from 8 pm onwards. Gawky Goose can be contacted on 09901787273 for reservations.

***

A classical ensemble

Bhoomija presents the legendary mridangam vidwan — Karaikudi Mani — in a unique percussion concert on April 30, at 7 pm. The concert, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, will also feature an ensemble of prominent Carnatic musicians — Amrit (Khanjira), Giridhar Udupa (Ghatam) and Pramath Kiran (Morsing).

For more details – contact@bhoomija.org.

***

Book release

Saikat Majumdar’s book ‘The Middle Finger’ will be released on April 30 at 4 pm at Trippy Goat Café, Cunningham Road. The author will be in conversation with Shashi Deshpande about his book, which follows the life of Megha, a young writing lecturer in New Jersey, struggling to finish her thesis and land a job even after being a mildly famous poet.

Limited seating, those interested can register on www.tinyurl.com/middlefingerevent

***

Weekend chill

‘Fox on Stage’ the amphitheatre at the Fox in the Field, at Forum Shantinikena Mall, will organise an evening of music featuring Peter on the bass guitar, Madhu on percussions, and Badal on vocals. They will present all-time Bollywood favourites, Sufi and popular English numbers.

The event will be held on April 29, 8 pm onwards.