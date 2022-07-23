Bengaluru, this weekend

Meet and read

Ranga Shankara and Paperback book shop present Celebrating books with The Water Phoenix on July 24 at noon. The book is written by Rituparna Chatterjee and is a memoir of childhood abuse, healing and forgiveness.

Rituparna is an award-winning author, journalist and columnist. Her first book, An Ordinary Life (Penguin/Viking, 2017) was on the life of the Emmy Award-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The event will be held at Ranga Shankara JP Nagar. Entry is free.

Call 26493982 for details.

For a groovy evening

Gear up for an evening with Nikhil Vai Collective at Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road, as part of its concert Keep your Saturday night alive series. The artiste will pay a tribute to music icons such as Ed Sheeran and Coldplay. The concert is scheduled for July 30, 7 pm onwards. Tickets are priced at ₹ 500 and above.

Clay-time

There will be a handbuilt pottery workshop at Blr Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb, on July 24 between 11 am and 1 pm. This workshop will focus on making articles using a specific technique “suitable for beginners”.

The workshop will be conducted by Rakshita Hiremath (from The Artelier Art Studio). The fee for the workshop is ₹ 1500 and is open to anyone aged 13 years and above. Limited seats. You can pre-register your slot on https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

Say cheers!

Fox in the Field, Whitefield, introduces a limited-edition beer-paired food menu. With a chicken roast, Hefeweizen with mushroom naan pops or a triple IPA with foxy bufflings, you will be spoilt for choice.