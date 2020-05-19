Long distance runner S Balaji suggests podcasts that you can listen to during the lockdown

Athletes Unfiltered – Strava Podcast

Started by arguably the most famous online network among runners and cyclists, Strava, the podcast series features interviews with plenty of lesser-known professional athletes and amateur runners. Hosted by Jeanne Mack, some of the best interviews are of ultra marathon runner Mirna Valerio, transgender athlete Rachel McKinnon, cancer survivor Susie Chan and others. Each of the athletes had stories more than just about running or cycling.

Episode length: 20 minutes on average

Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, strava.simplecast.com and more

The Dirtbag Diaries

This podcast series is especially for those who love outdoor adventures. But it has some excellent running-related episodes, too. The one featuring Marvin Sandoval running the Leadville with his burro Buttercup was a great story. Hosted by Fitz Cahall, an avid climber, it features plenty of eccentric stories from common people.

Episode length: 30 minutes on average

Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, dirtbagdiaries.com and more

The Runner’s World UK Podcast

There are hardly any running-related topics left uncovered in this podcast. Hosted by Rick Pearson and Ben Hobson, the Runner’s World began as a monthly update on the world of running and has become an indispensable weekly dose for many serious runners. With new episodes every Tuesday, the podcast has a nice mix of news, interviews and features.

Episode length: 45 minutes on average

Available on: Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, runnersworld.com and more

The Way of the Runner – Conversations on running

Hosted by Adharanand Finn, the author of Running with the Kenyans (2012), The Way of the Runner (2015) and The Rise of the Ultra Runners (2019), the podcast is relatively new. Going by the first few episodes, it would probably be among the best ones for running. But for this podcast, one would have never known that snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan runs a 10K in just 34 minutes. Check out the latest episode, wherein Finn interviews long-distance runner Beth Pascall, who has finished in the top four in both of the world’s most prestigious trail ultra marathons, the Western States 100 in the US, and the UTMB in Europe.

Episode length: 30 minutes on average

Available on:Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, thewayoftherunner.com and more

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in