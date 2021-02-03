Live chat with Dr Shubham Pant on Instagram @the_hindu

With World Cancer Day on February 4, the oncologist will discuss his latest book and eating right to prevent the disease

The fact that we do have control over our health is the message behind oncologist Dr Shubham Pant’s first book, Food Matters: The Role Your Diet Plays in the Fight Against Cancer. In it, he takes the reader through the lifestyle and dietary choices we can make and also addresses eating patterns we can follow to prevent cancer. Published by HarperCollins, a part of the book looks at taking care of the body during and after cancer therapy.

A graduate of the Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, Dr Pant is currently an Associate Professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics and the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

In his conversation with Sunalini Mathew of The Hindu, he will answer questions about his book, his practice, preventing cancer, and healing the body after.

Tune in on February 4 at 9 pm IST live on Instagram on https://www.instagram.com/the_hindu/?hl=en