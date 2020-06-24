Life & Style

Live chat with Anupriya Kapur on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

A session on how to be a social media star

In today’s #LockdownwithWeekend series on Instagram, Anupriya Kapur, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, will take viewers through strategies to help build a brand on social media. She will share tips for people across age groups to adapt and will highlight the importance of social media in today's times.

Kapur is a noted sari advocate and a supporter of small businesses. She will be in conversation with Sunalini Mathew of The Hindu.

This session of #LockdownwithWeekend is on June 24 at 9 p.m. live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

