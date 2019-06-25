Diversity at workplace is slowly making inroads into Hyderabad’s corporate sector. Compared to a decade ago, where neither work culture nor mindsets were conducive, attempts are now being made to create an inclusive environment through various initiatives by a few multi-national companies. Ever since the Supreme Court’s judgement in September 2018 striking down Section 377, there has been a change that enabled LGBTQ members to walk with pride at the workplace.

New chapter

In a few days from now, a networking meeting at Amazon’s Gachibowli campus will stir a new chapter in the company. The event is a ‘first meet and greet with Glamazons’ where the members will discuss safety issues, work environment and inclusiveness in the company. Anil Kohli who will represent Glamazon from Hyderabad, calls it a positive step to embrace diversity. “Glamazon is Amazon’s diversity and inclusion network for LGBTQ employees and their allies,” shares Anil. “The focus is to raise awareness among employees about LGBTQ issues and initiate interactions through these social gatherings,” says Anil who’s been working at Amazon for the last three years. “The Glamazon India board earlier had only two representatives. Now there are eight members across the cities in India,” he adds, referring to the change. Around 225 members (“They might be allies and from the community”) subscribe to Glamazon page from their internal ‘insideamazon’ website and this initiative gives space for interactions. “Members from the community who are part of Glamazon India can explore and volunteer for their own community and allies who work for the community,” adds Anil.

Sravan Telu, a level 2 administrator of Wipro Technologies recalls the day when the décor on his desk made heads turn. “I would go to the office dressed in pride colours. The badges and ribbons on my desk made people curious. I would explain the word ‘different sexualities’ to them; Many think gay means transgender,” says Sravan. In Wipro’s inclusive and diversity programme, being queer friendly plays a significant part. The company has a separate pride group in Yammer with more than 300 people (members and allies) from across Wipro locations. “We celebrate global pride month and have internal pride celebrations; Talk sessions aim to create awareness.” The Wipro office in Bengaluru has LGBT members active in dance and theatre groups. Sravan, who is asexual, often performs belly dance at his office events. He performed during the Global Delivery conclave held in March.

Embracing diversity

ADP Pride, a forum for LGBTQ associates and straight allies in ADP, drives several exercises. “This is to help everyone understand the need for awareness, embracing diversity and stand firm to support one of our core values ‘each person counts’,” says a spokesperson for the company. Among its different activities, the art competition’s theme resonates in each stroke of colour.

Even negative instances can lead to a positive outcome, feels activist Sandeepan Kushary aka Sandy, an employee with SYKES Business. One of his former colleagues, who was not open about his sexuality was often harassed by his co-workers. “Once he was beaten badly and a colleague complained to the director who made his stance clear. He said, ‘I will not entertain any such harassment. If you are not educated about sexuality, go back to college to study about it.’ I was so glad he made things clear,” Sandy says with a smile.

While steps are taken to sustain a safe and inclusive culture, it is also true that employees also endure challenges. Anil reveals many employees might not express it openly but do have a contemptuous attitude towards the community. “I put a black nail polish for my events and sometimes forget to remove it while attending office. They do not comment but I can sense the sniggering that takes place. I do not fear anything and want to live life on my own terms.”

Sandy shares that one of his friends Dinesh, who’s a dancer, performed in a female costume, and it evoked mixed response. “People trolled him and he became a butt of jokes. This led him to go into depression and eventually he quit his job.”

The levels of exposure and awareness on LGBTQ members is a notch higher in multinational companies. With stricter rules and regulations, a queer friendly environment prevails in these companies than in private and government workplaces. Without strict HR terms and policies, the start-up industry too does not present a positive picture.“My father, who works in police department has a state government job. Forget about creating an inclusive environment, the awareness is nil,” says Anil. Third gender training is a significant first step, adds Sandy. “Government creates laws but also have to educate the lower rank officials. When a transgender person goes to a district commissioner’s office to ask for his PAN or Aadhar card, chances of him being made fun of are high. That is also one reason why some members from the government sector do not want to talk about their sexuality; they fear losing their jobs.”

Besides sensitising the employees, the corporate initiatives are small and decisive steps to foster an inclusive workplace.