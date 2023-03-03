Weekend events in Bengaluru

March 03, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

For the young ones

Little Kingdom will have an exhibition for children. Apart from products like children’s apparel, bedding, toys, crafts and books, the event will also feature a range of workshops and events for children.

On March 3, from 11am to 7pm at Taj Westend Hotel. Entry is free.

Pottery, poetry and more

There will be a pottery workshop for children. They will learn to understand the feel of natural clay, hand-building techniques like pinching, coiling & slab making on March 4, 10am.

Ghummakkad Kavita presents the 14th edition of Kavita Junction — Hindustani poetry recital session on March 4, 3.30pm.

Meet up with this whole food plant based community and be a part of their pot luck on March 4 at 4pm . A collaboration between Sampoorn Ahara and Lahe Lahe, the event is free for all but registration is compulsory.

As part of its Mindful Cinema programme, Lahe Lahe will screen the film Sister, which will be followed by a discussion on attention deficit/ hyperactivity disorder, led by a psychologist, Shraddha Modi on March 4, 7pm onwards.

All events are at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. Call 9886294444 for details.

The sound of four

The Èlia Bastida Quartet is in town and will present a jazz performance. The event will feature Èlia Bastida (violin and vocals), Joan Chamorro (double bass), Arnau Julia (drums) and Josep Traver (guitar). Èlia is a classical violinist, who also sings and plays the tenor saxophone. She is influenced by the lyrics and swing of Stéphane Grappelli. She shapes her path based on the music of Zoot Sims, Sonny Stitt, and Scott Hamilton.

On March 3 and 4, 8.30pm at Windmills. Tickets on BookMyShow

Tune in

Focus Group Radio (FGR) will perform at Indiranagar SOCIAL. They will delve into African music besides playing old jazz and funk records from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana. Tickets on Insider.

On March 4, 8pm onwards. Call 9482066785.

Just mediate

Attend this Vipassana sessions at Justbe Holistic Studio, Sadashiva Nagar. The beginner session will be conducted by an approved and experienced practitioner from the centre. Classes will be held every Sunday, between 8am and 9am. This will be followed by a discourse by Goenka. Classes are free.

Call 7353773695 / 9513804561 for details.

Say cheese

Magnolia Bakery’s newest store at Forum Mall, Konanakunte, has come up with a cheesecake with strawberry topping and a strawberry filling.

The dessert will be available at the store till March 19. Call 9902642266.

A soap opera

Monica from IPSIT will conduct a soap making workshop, where you will learn the basics of crafting all natural cold-processed soap bars and unlearn the dubious information of the beauty industry. It is open to all. Fee is ₹1,100. Call 6360 897 634 for details.

At Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwanthpur, on March 3, 3.30pm.

There will be a Kalaripayattu workshop, conducted by Loka Studio for Movement. The focus in this form is mainly on the coordination between the mind and body. The fee is ₹750 a day and ₹1,000 for both days.

At The Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb, March 4 and 5, 4.30pm to 6pm. Call 6364010261.

Music from Bollywood

Phoenix Marketcity presents and evening of music, featuring the all women band — Kanya — comprising Rupsha, Meghna, Nehal, and Winona .

They will perform on March 5, 5.30pm at Courtyard Phoenix Marketcity. Entry is free.

A comedy act

This stand-up comedy show will feature Nishant Tanwar on March 5, at 6 pm. This show is called ‘Please Interrupt’ as you are allowed to use your mobile, take photographs, record, talk loud and even scream while the show is on. It is open to anyone aged 16 ears and above. Tickets on BookMyShow.

Kuchh Ishq Kuchh Kaam: from Khusro to Faiz, an evening of poetry recital and music by Wills Docker and Shounak on March 4, 4pm. Tickets on Insider and BookMyShow.

The book, Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings, by Kamini Dandapani will be launchedon March 4, 6pm.

Vikram Agnihotri will talk about his book, Look Ma, No Hands! Vikram is India’s first double-arm amputee to get a car driving license. He lost both his arms in an accident when he was seven years old and the book talks about his journey. It is open to anyone aged eight years and above on March 5, 5pm. All events are at Atta Galatta.

Women’s special

As part of its women’s day celebrations, Chowman has come up with a special menu. There will be Asian dishes like baos, wontons, khao suey, a variety of seafood platters, lamb and more.

The menu will be available on March 7 and 8 on Chowman app, Swiggy and Zomato.

WeWork India will host the third edition of Her Pop-up Market for Women’s Day. There will be a plethora of women-led brands selling clothing, accessories, body products, art, food and beverages and more.

On March 7, 11am onwards at WeWork Galaxy.

Maverick & Farmer celebrates Women’s Day with a limited edition coffee set menu and bottomless refills for women.

It is on from March 6 to 12 at all Maverick and Farmer outlets from 8.30am to 10pm.

Celebrate Holi and Women’s Day with the Rang De Women’s Day. Dig into plant-based dishes in a 11-course mobile buffet. On March 9, 11am onwards. Call 9513804561

On a classical note

A Hindustani and Carnatic Vocal jugalbandi as well as Malwi Folk in commemoration of Saint Kabir Das. Hindustani vocalist Priya Purushottaman will perform with Carnatic singer Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath and they will be joined by Prahalad Tipaniya and his troop. The event is open to all.

On March 4 at RV Teacher’s College auditorium, Jayanagar from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Ladies Night

Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar, presents DJ Raghu. As part of its ladies night, there will be complimentary cocktails offered to women till 10pm.

On March 3, 8pm.Call 7899529516 for reservations.

Bombay Talkies will feature Dj Rhea, who will present some old Bollywood beats and songs.

On March 4, 8pm at Indulge by House of Commons. Entry is free.

Hangover Sundays will feature DJ Sukant. Sukantis known for R&B, hip hop, deep house, commercial and Bollywood music.

He will perform at Indulge by House of Commons on March 5, 8pm.

A funfilled weekend

Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, will have a series of barbecue and open mic night in the North Courtyard. There will also be music by buddings artistes through the evenings.

March 3 to 5.