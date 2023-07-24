HamberMenu
Watch | Bhumi Pednekar’s latest venture - a boutique hotel in Goa

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest venture - a boutique hotel in Goa
| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

This boutique resort, facing the Ashwem beach in Goa, has a familiar name connected with it – ‘Badhaai Do’ famous Bhumi Pednekar.

July 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bhumi’s connection with Goa runs deeper than her Instagram posts.

Her paternal side of the family belongs to Pedne or Pernem where she makes an annual trip to her ancestral house.

Now, Bhumi has invested in this boutique stay, called “Kaia”, along with her partners — Nikita Harisinghani, Dhaval Udeshi and Pawan Shahri.

The actor at Kaia at her latest venture in Goa

The actor at Kaia at her latest venture in Goa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As an investor and entrepreneur, Bhumi says her motive is to support sustainability and also give something back to the society.

When it comes to her on-screen work, the actor who rose to prominence with her debut as an overweight bride in Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, has emerged as a thinking person’s actor with her performances in films such as Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bheed and Afwaah.

Reporting: Deepali Singh

Visuals: Special Arrangement

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

