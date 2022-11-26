Going wild with his camera

November 26, 2022 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Surya Prakash S always nurtured a passion for wild life photography. He kept his hobby alive even when he worked full time as a banker. After he retired, he was able to devote all his time to photography.

Today, he spends whatever time he gets in the wild, patiently waiting to capture animals on camera.“Photography keeps memories alive as it freezes a scene or a moment forever. When you take a photo, you capture not just the scenery, but also the feeling and emotion of that moment.”

Though that photography documents events and scenery, Surya Prakash says it can also be used for artistic projects.”

Wildlife photography, Surya Prakash says, is a challenge as one works with nature and the animal’s natural habitat. “Besides patience, one also needs to face challenging climatic conditions.” Surya Prakash has visited almost all the national parks in India and Africa. “I am fascinated by the behaviour of wild animals.”

Surya Prakash is the winner of Suvarna TV 1st Award and his works were displayed at Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru. He has also been conferred with ARPS (Associate of The Royal Photographic Society of Great Britain)

“It may take hours and some times days before you sight an animal. There have also been moments where we have waited and come back without taking a single shot. Yet, you become one with nature and this teaches you perserverance.”

He has captured lions, tiger fights, tigers with their cubs, and tuskers moving in a herd in the backdrop of a sunset. He had his first solo show recently in Bengaluru, where his works were on sale. “The idea was to donate a part of the proceedings to blind children.”

His works are on display on his website.