Bengaluru, this weekend

March 24, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Nine-days special

Café Delhi Heights offers you a Navratri thali. The menu includes kesari malai mawa lassi, sabudana khichdi, phalahar, kuttu ki roti, makhanwala paneer and chatpata aloo chat.

The menu will be available till March 30 at their outlet in Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Road, from noon to 12am. Call 9148614033.

***

Theatre Workshop

Attend a theatre workshop by Art Commune, which will be facilitated by Omkar Kibe a graduate from NSD (National School Of Drama) and Ninasam. He focuses on communication skills, public speaking, body language, verbal and non-verbal communication, confidence building and overall personality development. Fee is ₹2500.

On March 26, 10am to 2pm at Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur. Registration lin: https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

***

Band-width

Foxtrot Marathahalli‘s The Foxy Friday, presents the band — H 2 O — featuring Rosh (lead singer-guitarist), Prasiidh Arav (keyboard), Skanda Kashyap (flute), Sumanth M (drums). Entry is free.

On March 24, 8pm.

DJ Manu will perform as part of Saturday Pill at Foxtrot Marathahalli. Manu is a techie turned DJ Who has performed with Nasha, Progressive Brothers, Jasmeet, Nanok, Gurbax, Prashanth Pallemoni and A-tunes. Entry is free.

On March 25, 8pm.

***

Meditation

There will be a Chakra Meditation with Sharada Arun. You will learn all about energy in the body, nadis and chakras, identify weakness in chakras and meditate on them. Fee is ₹500 and is open to anyone aged 16 years and above.

At URU Brewpark, JP Nagar, on March 25,9.30am.Call 96118 33554 to book your slot.

Attend a house dancing workshop, lead by Vinod Balan and Janani, who will present Soul to Sole. Tickets are priced at ₹500 and is open to all ages.

At Uru Brewpark, 3.30pm. Call 9167437169.

Be a part of Stories in Clay with Priya Muthukumar. This storytelling session will be followed by a simple clay activity for participants. Open to children aged between four and 10, though a parent has to accompany a child. Fee is ₹350. Call 9886741843 to register.

The above events are a part of Atta Galatta on Wheels programme.

On March 25 at Uru Brewpark.

There will be a discussion on the book Toxic Spirits or How Thailand Changed My Life by Inderjeet Mani. He will talk about his life, read excerpts from his book and open up the floor for discussion.

On March 24, 6.30pm at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

***

Well-versed

Attend an evening of poetry and a storytelling gala as part of World Poetry Day. The aim is to celebrate poetry and bring together poets, scholars, and other like-minded individuals for an enlightening exchange of poetry, literature, and storytelling.

On March 24, 6pm at Galaxy Club, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar. Call 89517 77298 to register.

***

Flavours on your plate

Dig into this Indonesian Food Festival, which offers you dishes such as Ayam Goreng, Bakwan Jagung, Ikam Baher, Sambal, Satay, Siomay Bai. You can also buy pickles, jams and chutney such as sambal mangga, bacon jam, apricot chilli chutney, tuna pickle.

At Gawky Goose, Murgesh Palya, till April 1. Call 99017 87273.

A collaboration between Shiro and Tea Trunk has resulted in a seasonal cocktail menu of gourmet teas, spiked with complementary tipples. There will be cocktails, infused with unique blends of tea.

At Shiro, UB City till April end.

Price: INR 399 plus taxes onward

This one is for those with a sweeth tooth. Magnolia Bakery has come up with a range of desserts such as cookies and cream banana pudding and orange cheesecake. These are handmade and will be available till the end of March.

At Magnolia Bakery outlets

***

World Theatre Day celebrations

Bangalore Hindi Theatre and Lahe Lahe celebrate World Theatre Day. The evening will include a panel discussion on theatre, stand up comedy by Arvind S, and a music performance by Twinkle.

Entry by registeration on https://forms.gle/7ekiXuJYQzJuc1MCA

On March 27, 7pm at Lahe Lahe.

***

Music at Windmills

Meera Desai Collective, featuring Meera Desai (vocals/guitar), Harmish Joshi (saxophone/flute), Raag Sethi (bass) and Shivang Kapadia (drums), will perform at Windmills, Whitefield. Tickets on BookMyShow.

On March 24 and 25, 9.30pm.

***

Dance of the mixed media

Natya STEM Dance Kampni presents the premier of Palimpsest — a mixed-reality and mixed-media production by transcontinental collaborators showcasing the hurt and hope of climate change. Concept and choreography is by Madhu Nataraj who collaborates with MD Pallavi, Sam Mohan, Bhushan Bagadia, Jiayu Liu Studio, BOT and Team Gooey.in

On March 24, 7pm at Bangalore International Centre. Visit https://stemdancekampni.in/for details.