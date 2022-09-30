Bengaluru and its art scene

Team MetroPlus September 30, 2022 11:43 IST

Get crafty

The Grand Rajasthani Exhibition, organised by Maaruthi Enterprises, is on at Banashankari Mahila Samaja. The expo offers you a range of products, created by rural artisans such as Sharanpur wood carvings, jewellery, Lucknow seikan carvings, rugs, Kalamkari saris and more.

The exhibition, which started on September 27 will continue till October 2 between 10 am and 8.30 pm. Call 89518 99961 for details.

***

Coldplay with ‘Spies’

Hard Rock Cafe on St Marks Road, presents a tribute night to Coldplay by the Spies. The band will render songs — pop and rock — from the Coldplay list. The tribute is scheduled for October 1, 8 pm onwards. Tickets, priced at ₹1000, availbale on Paytm Insider and BookMShow

***

Laugh out loud

Fox in the Field will host YouTuber, Yash Rathi at their amphitheater — Fox-On-Stage. Yash, also a stand up comedian, often uses his experiences with family and friends for his inspiration. Gear up for an evening of laughter, beer and food.

The event will be held on October 1 at 7.30 pm Tickets on https://bit.ly/3qZah2e

***

Welcome a week of jazz The Indo German International Jazz Week is round the corner and will feature world-class musicians such as the Klaus Graf Quartet, Arifa Quartet and six other bands from India, from October 5 to 11. Presented by The Consulate General of The Federal Republic of Germany in association with The Bangalore School of Music, the Klaus Graf Quartet from Germany, will perform at Bangalore International Centre on October 5 (Entry free). On October 6, Suvankar Plus Other Stories, the Raman Iyer Quartet and the Gerard Machado Trio will play at Alliance Francaise. October 7 will see the Vivek Santhosh Trio, Maarten Visser Trio and MoonArra World Fusion Ensemble perform at Alliance Francaise. The Arifa Quartet from Netherlands will perform on October 11 at Alliance Francaise Auditorium. Tickets for all events available at the Bangalore School of Music, the venue and on Insider. For details contact M.R. Jagadeesh on 9844245577. *** Happy 20th! Smoke House Deli and SOCIAL (all outlets in Bengaluru) celebrate 20 years of the Impresario Handmade Restaurants in the food industry. The dishes which went to become popular with diners are being served as a special menu, which will be on till October 12. The menu features culinary innovations such as — watermelon feta salad, naga chilli cheese toast, mutton baida roti and death wings to name a few — which sealed a place for SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli in the heart of foodies. The menu will be on at all SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli outlets. *** Watch a play Nali Purushanante, the Kannada adaptation of Mahesh Dattani’s Dance Like a Man will be staged at KH Kalasoudha on October 1 and 2. Translated by Anand Rao, the play is directed by features Vyjayanti Adiga, Tejas Gowda, Gurudev Nagaraja, and Shilpa Rudrappa. It is produced by Nammerica, in collaboration with PraKaSam and Svasthi Art Foundation. Tickets and details on bookmyshow.com *** Oktoberfest at Ironhill Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli, celebrates Oktoberfest. The fest, which will be on till October 15, offers you a special menu with the restaurant’s German brews and music. Call 91 9606044623 / 24 to book a table. *** Chill pill Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Saturday Pill with DJ Roan on October 1 at 8 pm. The city-based artiste is known for his signature house music sets and has played at CLOUDNYN, Happy Brew, Sherlock, Indigolive, Sugar Factory, Pebbles, Loft38, 1Q1 , XU, Raahi, Tilt, Skydeck, Loveshack to name a few. Entry is free. Dial 9108136001/2 for details. Foxtrot also presents The Foxy Friday, featuring Mandy Mansion. Scheduled for September 30, 8pm on onwards, the entry to this one is free. Mandy is known for her jazz, blues, pop, country and soul renditions. *** Learn dance, pottery and more ‘Expressions’ at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar, comes alive with a new set of workshops for the month of October. Take your pick from a pottery workshop (October 1 and 2), music jams (every Wednesday), shuffle dance (September 30), Bollywood open style choreography (September 30), Dandiya Night (September 30), brushworks painting workshop (October 1) and a semi classical Bollywood dance workshop (October 1) to name a few. For tickets, registration and details, log on to Townscript or call 9886294444.



