Sari sparkles at Cannes

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who wore a silk sari paired with a decorated blouse, had shutter-bugs going gaga over her first look at the recent 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival 2019 in the French Riviera.

Her ‘other-worldly look’ — as many social media users called it — had the Manikarnika actor draped in a Kanjeevaram sari , made by Bengaluru-based Madhurya creations. She teamed the sari with an elegant Victorian corset blouse designed by Mumbai-based duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock. Interestingly, among her accessories were a pair of long, plum-coloured gloves. Woven in dull gold-like weaves for a vintage feel, the silk sari was fused with Benarasi motifs, says Bharathy Harish, coordinator of Madhurya. “It is subtle, but elegant,” she says, adding that the sari, which cost ₹70,000, was made by weavers at Kanchipuram, an ancient city in Tamil Nadu known for its silk weaving.

“Kangana’s stylist Ami Patel had said the actress loved the idea of promoting Indian weaves. Wearing the gold Madhurya Kanchipuram sari and modernising it with a corset was her way of giving out a contemporary yet conscious message of how present day global events can include traditionally woven crafts for preserving our heritage,” says Bharathy.

Madhurya chiefly focusses on reviving traditional weaves. It works with traditional weavers, encouraging them to keep their crafts alive. “Our handwoven silks and cottons enable the revival of traditional weaves across the country. We bring forth designs that combine and fuse motifs and patterns from different segments of India. In this particular sari worn by Kangana, we fused heritage Benarasi silk motifs into a classic dull gold traditional Kanchipuram silk weave,” says Bharathy.

Madhurya is an initiative started by the volunteers of the Art of Living to revive the dying traditional arts and crafts of India. Traditional silk and cotton weaves are a large part of this revival initiative.

“The proceeds of the sales we make, also support over 400 free schools across the country. This initiative combined with the craft revival ideologies has prompted Kangana and many other celebrities before this to wear saris designed, and woven by Madhurya,” says Bharathy.

Interestingly, Cannes 2019 is the third time Kangana has worn a sari designed by Madhurya. She earlier sported the brand at the Presidential screening of Manikarnika in January this year, where she wore a Kanjeevaram silk with silver zari; and at the Umang Police Show 2017 where she turned up in a stunning handwoven Benarasi silk with unexpected, quirky dachshund motifs. Kangana’s Cannes sari was received with enthusiasm both online and off. Her Instagram page, @team_kangana_ranaut — which has 1.2 million followers — was filled with appreciative comments from Indian followers who were delighted the actress wore a traditional sari on the red carpet.