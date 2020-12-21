Jupiter meets Saturn in a great conjunction in the evening sky on December 21

Skywatchers in the city are gearing up to watch a rare spectacle in the evening sky on December 21, when two bright planets — Jupiter and Saturn — come in close conjunction after 367 years, the first such event since 1623 and nearly 800 years after the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night. The planets will be separated by just 0.1degrees.
“Look up at the sky after sunset and the brightest star you will see is Jupiter. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above,” says Aditya DV, an astro photographer from Chennai who hopes to click the conjunction. He has previously photographed comets, globular star clusters, the Milky Way galaxy and other celestial conjunctions from the rooftop of his home in T Nagar. “I also managed to click a solar eclipse in Kotagiri, and lunar eclipse and meteor showers in the U.S.,” he adds.
The astronomical extravaganza of Jupiter catching up with Saturn will be easily visible, and one can catch it from the balcony or terrace.“If you have binoculars or a small telescope, you can also see Jupiter’s four large moons and may be Saturn’s rings. I hope the sky is clear. I want to find an elevated spot, and an interesting foreground for the photograph,” he says.
While Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions happen every 20 years, the 2020 great conjunction on December 21 will be the closest since 1623, and the closest observable since 1226. “This extra-close conjunction won’t be matched again until 2080,” says Aditya.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath