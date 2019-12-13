It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Thiruvananthapuram

Though there is still time left until Christmas arrives, stores in Chala, East Fort and Connemara market at Palayam have already started selling festive paraphernalia. Stars, trees, baubles, wreaths and buntings are all on display, tempting buyers. And while most of them are what we saw in previous seasons, hunt, and you may discover a few new designs.

A Christmas tree is the heart and soul of the festival. And be prepared to be spoilt for choice if you are on the lookout for one. The trees come in three varieties — pine, optic and plastic and the height of these trees can range from a petite 36 inches to a towering 14 feet. Fibre optic trees are popular as one does not have to worry about stringing them with fairy lights. Plug in and the end of each needle leaf lights up in rainbow colours. What seems new to the tree market are slim Christmas trees that don’t eat up the room. These are perfect for those living in apartments or lack space to put up a regular one.

If a store stocks Christmas trees, there is bound to be ornaments to deck them with too. Decorative bells, drums and balls come in the season’s colours — red, silver, green and gold. You can pick them up by the piece or by the dozen. What caught the eye were raised dotted stars that come in a range of hues. Boxes containing assorted collection of ornaments are available for those who are on the go. And while most of these decorations are pocket-friendly, the quality may not be up to the mark.

But the decorative options are not limited to just trees. There is an equally wide range of trinkets for doing up the rest of the house.

Usher in the season with Christmas wreaths on your doors. Whether it’s traditional with holly berry and pinecones, or a winter wonderland with iced berries and snow, there’s a style to cater to every home. Glittery runners, streamers and wall hangings add to the festive cheer, while tinsels that come in metallic shades look great draped around the banister. Elaborate bell hangings are a charming addition to the Christmas décor. Some jingle like wind chimes at the whiff of a wind. Dream catchers with Santa’s face in the middle are interesting.

The Christmas star is perhaps the star of the celebration and the city’s markets are sporting a variety of them. And it seems the traditional five-pointed stars are back in vogue in terms of design. There are even tiny stars that can be hung on one’s Christmas tree or in the car. Colours vary from white to striped patterns. LED stars that come with geometrical, pinwheel or star designs are selling like hot cakes too. These are available with single, multi and ‘chaser’ lights.

So, are you ready to deck your halls and ring in the Christmas season?