Hyderabad hosts Indian Photo Festival’s ninth edition with exhibitions, workshops and more

November 20, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

Step into a world where pixels tell stories, and each frame captures a moment that whispers a thousand narratives.

A celebration of visual storytelling — the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) in Hyderabad, is here. As the lens focuses and shutters click, the ninth edition of this immersive journey awaits, promising to unravel a tapestry of images that transcend boundaries. From the enchanting State Gallery of Art in Madhapur to vibrant venues scattered across the city, IPF 2023 is more than an exhibition; it’s a celebration of the art that freezes time and etches emotions on film and digital canvases.

Brace yourself for an odyssey where every click echoes a tale.

The ninth edition of IPF will host 39 exhibitions — 29 physical and ten digital. One of the physically exhibited shows will be the IPF Portrait Prize 2023, a competition for all portrait photographers in India, and 20 finalists have been picked. The winners are awarded a cash prize of ₹2,00,000 and camera gear. Selected works will be displayed at the festival.

According to the festival director Aquin Mathews, the 2023 Open Call for exhibitions received submissions from 50 countries and an international jury panel selected 20 works from them. “Simultaneously, we also reach out directly to renowned photographers whose work aligns with the festival’s vision,” he adds.

IPF celebrates photography as an art form and provides a platform for photographers to share their unique perspectives and narratives.

“One of the main inspirations behind the inception of the festival was to create an ecosystem for photographers where they could showcase their work, connect with fellow artists, and gain exposure to a wider audience,” Mathews says.

Another aspect that drove the creation of IPF was the vision to train and nurture the next generation of storytellers, says Mathews. The festival hosts workshops, masterclasses, mentorship programs and more for aspiring photographers. In the ninth edition, the festival hosts six workshops, including a portfolio review by the National Geographic and a smartphone photography workshop.

This year’s list of speakers includes Samantha Clark, senior photo editor at the National Geographic, photojournalist Ravinder Reddy, and French photographer Jean-Baptise Menges, among others.

The IPF has positioned Hyderabad on the map of the international photography scene not only by hosting the festival, but also by means of community outreach programmes and collaborations with educational institutions to nurture young talent.

As a part of the festival, exhibitions are held in multiple locations, including a travelling exhibition inside a bus that was converted into a gallery by the TSRTC.

The Indian Photo Festival will be open to all visitors from November 23 to January 7 at the State Art Gallery and multiple locations across the city. For more details, log on to indianphotofest.com.