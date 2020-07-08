pet pals Life & Style

Bring home a pet

Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some dogs ready for adoption

Bobby: The four-month-old Bobby is friendly, active, and robust little guy with great protective instincts. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Bring home a pet

Dharma: He is exceptionally loving and loyal. The seven-month-old Dharma will guard you and your home with his life. Vaccinated and sterilised, he could be yours to cherish.

Bring home a pet

Jessi: She is 3.5 months old, adorable and gets on well with dogs and humans alike. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Bring home a pet

Ricky: This handsome and cuddly guy is 2.5 years old and has so much love to give. Fit and healthy, he is vaccinated, sterilised, and waiting to meet you.

Bring home a pet

Sana: Her skin was in a terrible condition when we found her wandering the streets, abandoned. There were other health concerns due to a poor diet and lack of love and care. Fortunately, Sana is a fighter and is forgiving. She is desperately trying to heal herself. At around 4.5 years of age, this beautiful soul has a lot of life ahead of her. To sponsor Sana’s care and treatment costs while she remains with us, or to offer her a loving home once she has healed, please do get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 1:51:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/humane-animal-society-coimbatore-has-some-dogs-ready-for-adoption/article32020345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY