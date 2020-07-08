Bring home a pet

Bobby: The four-month-old Bobby is friendly, active, and robust little guy with great protective instincts. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Dharma: He is exceptionally loving and loyal. The seven-month-old Dharma will guard you and your home with his life. Vaccinated and sterilised, he could be yours to cherish.
Jessi: She is 3.5 months old, adorable and gets on well with dogs and humans alike. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Ricky: This handsome and cuddly guy is 2.5 years old and has so much love to give. Fit and healthy, he is vaccinated, sterilised, and waiting to meet you.
Sana: Her skin was in a terrible condition when we found her wandering the streets, abandoned. There were other health concerns due to a poor diet and lack of love and care. Fortunately, Sana is a fighter and is forgiving. She is desperately trying to heal herself. At around 4.5 years of age, this beautiful soul has a lot of life ahead of her. To sponsor Sana’s care and treatment costs while she remains with us, or to offer her a loving home once she has healed, please do get in touch on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.
